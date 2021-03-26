In celebration of local history, E.G Fisher Public Library is announcing a historic interview with the McCowan family as part of the Professor W.E. Nash and Principal E. Harper Johnson Lecture Series.
In this interview, participants will dive into subjects such as growing up during segregation, local sports history, finding success in life, as well as touching on many other topics. This collaborative interview was made possible with the involvement of Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson, Darrell Patterson, John Coffman, Rev. Wayne Williams, Lynn Perkinson and the McCowan family.
The interview will premiere on the library’s Facebook page on April 2 at noon. Interested parties can follow the library on Facebook by searching E.G Fisher Public Library or visiting the website fisherlibrary.org
This program is free of charge.
