The Athens City Council conducted its first formal evaluation of the city’s 2021-22 budget on Tuesday night.
Council members attended a called budget workshop to review the city budget proposal in advance of its first reading slated for May 18.
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner led the discussion of the proposed budget, which includes funding for the salaries of two new city employees — a project manager in public works and an administrative assistant for the fire department. No other additional personnel is included in the budget proposal.
A study is currently being conducted by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) which will include a detailed analysis of adding employees in both the fire and police departments. The results of this study will be included in a strategic plan for future consideration by the council.
Following last year’s budget, which included a one-time bonus for city employees, the 2021-22 proposal includes a 2% across-the-board salary increase for city employees.
Combined requests in the preliminary budget totaled $19,298,000. Sumner calls this phase of the budget process “discovery,” at which point department heads communicate their requests for the coming year.
“We let our subject matter experts develop the budgets,” explained Sumner. “They tell us what the needs of their departments are, what the needs of their programs and services are, what tools will be helpful.”
These requests are then incorporated into the preliminary budget proposal based on the amount of anticipated revenue. The estimated revenue for the 2021-22 city budget is $18,333,000.
The largest share of proposed spending for the next fiscal year is $3,569,200 for public works — the city’s largest department — which accounts for 20% of the budget. Proposed police expenditures of $3,353,400 make up 17% of the budget.
The fire department’s proposed spending totals $2,534,300 or 14% of all general fund expenditures. Athens City Schools’ (ACS) operations account for 13% of proposed spending and ACS debt service accounts for another 10%. Proposed parks and recreation expenditures total $1,967,300 or 7%. No other city department or spending category comprises more than 3% of total spending.
The issue that received the most attention during the workshop was a proposed 9 1/2-cent increase in the city property tax rate, which, if approved, would raise the rate to $1.3626 for every $100 of assessed value.
The proceeds from this proposed increase would be utilized to fund a bond issue of $10 million to pay for what Sumner called the city’s “Big 5” capital projects — street improvements around the new consolidated school estimated at $3 million; upgrades to the city’s public works building estimated at $2 million; improvements to the Athens Municipal Building estimated at $2.5 million; a new fire training facility with a city buy-in of about $700,000; and a new animal shelter with a city buy-in of around $500,000.
More details from the property tax discussion will be included in an upcoming edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
