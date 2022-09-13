Grief, personal loss and the pain that naturally accompanies the two, cannot be packaged up, tied neatly with a bow and placed on a closet shelf or laid to rest in a drawer; out of sight, out of mind.
Facing and healing unresolved grief is the driving force behind, and the purpose for The Athens Grief and Wellness Center and their eight-week program based on the book/workbook, “The Grief Recovery Handbook” by authors John W. James and Russell Friedman (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) 2009. Publisher, Harper-Collins.
Grief, when not dealt with thoroughly and completely, may cause lifelong negative effects in the grievers and relationships in their lives according to www.healthline.com, an online source for health topics. A 2019 study of grieving people revealed they have lower levels of certain immune system cells. They also have higher levels of inflammatory markers which can worsen the likelihood of illness or infection. The study also suggests that vaccines may be less effective when administered to grieving people.
Experiencing grief shares many symptoms with chronic mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Grieving may worsen existing symptoms of worry or hopelessness. (“Understanding the Physical Symptoms of Grief” by Rachel Nail, MSN, CRNA for healthline.com, July 25, 2022).
Sociology professor Bernard McCrane, Ph.D., said this about “The Grief Recovery Handbook”:
“This book is required for all my classes,” said McCrane, Professor of Sociology, Chapman University. “The more I use this book, the more I believe that unresolved grief is the major underlying issue in most people’s lives. It is the only work of its kind that I know of that outlines the problem and provides the solution.”
Grief recovery classes at the Athens center, located at 130 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 9, are conducted by Deanna Sheffey, licensed marriage, family therapist (L.M.F.T) and Carolyn Hobbs, both certified grief recovery specialists.
Sheffey graduated from Lee University in December 2017 with a master of science degree in marriage and family therapy. In 2018, she was offering counseling at the Athens location.
“I attended an event sponsored by a local women’s ministry in 2018,” recalled Sheffey. “Carolyn was conducting a class on grief recovery at the event. I had heard of her work so I sat in on her class.”
Sheffey said she talked with Hobbs, a certified grief specialist since 2008, about her desire to help people. She completed the eight-week workshop using “The Grief Recovery Handbook,” and believes it helped change her life. The two connected quickly and, as they became good friends, felt they should combine their skills, interests and location. Hobbs asked Sheffey if she could use her office space for a weekend to teach a client.
“I borrowed her office in September 2018,” said Hobbs. “When I tried to give her the key back, she refused to accept it. We’ve been a team ever since.”
In March 2020, the two went to a conference in California at the beginning of Covid-19 and the upcoming pandemic. Group classes soon ceased and the pair began holding online classes with private clients. In 2021, they began classes in person again, one on one, following social distancing guidelines.
Sheffey said she feels strongly that for too long grief has been primarily associated with the death of a loved one when, in fact, as she learned through her own work, grieving may be caused by many things including the loss of a pet, excessive moving, marriage, graduation, addiction recovery, major health changes, home or job loss, financial changes and empty nest syndrome.
Sheffey said those enrolling in the class are active participants.
“We meet our clients where they are in life, and no one just sits and observes, everyone does the work.”
Sheffey observed that when addressing the needs of someone in their life who has experienced a painful loss, routinely people react with catch phrases such as:
• I know how you feel
• You can always find another job or home
• You are very blessed, you have other children
• Give yourself time
• You just have to move through this
Sheffey said none of these responses are helpful and may make the situation worse. And they don’t come with specific guidelines as to how to move through the grief.
Testimonials
“It has to be said that with the right help, and great counsel, change is closer than one may even recognize independently,” one person who used the method said. “My joy is incomparable to any other time in my life, and I know who I am without a doubt. I am on a more precise trajectory now that I spent the time, and did the work. Without Grief Recovery, I would still be searching for a peace that many unfortunately may never know.”
“Seeking and completing Grief Recovery changed my life. It helped me see and accept my life as my story and part of who I am today,” another person who used the method said. “The program educated me to realize the myths about grief that I have been walking under for most of my life. In that place once filled with pain and anger is a new appreciation for who I am. I truly didn’t realize how everything I was carrying in my heart affected so many aspects of my life and relationships.”
“Nothing in this world says compassion for your fellow man (better) than to help someone while they are hurting and in need,” a third person who used the method said. “Grief and Wellness Center staff show that compassion and care everyday to anyone who walks through their doors. I learned some very valuable tools so I can handle the many pains and losses that life has to offer in a very different way than what I was always doing that wasn’t working.”
Hobbs said she and Sheffey feel strongly that group classes are the best way to reach more people and have the program work effectively in the lives of those who walk through their doors.
Classes are open to men and women.
“We are two people who want to see others living their best lives, reclaiming dreams, not giving them up,” said Hobbs.
Sheffey is writing a book that deals honestly and openly with her own childhood of abuse, pain and grief. She has a goal for the book, not titled as of yet, to be completed in 2023.
Sheffey and Hobbs are available to speak for churches, seminars and public and private organizations.
For information regarding upcoming classes, call or text Deanna Sheffey at 423-453-7590.
For more information on the program, visit www.griefrecoverymethod.com or visit Grief Recovery Handbook on Facebook.
