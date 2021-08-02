Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming event featuring guest speaker Kayleigh McEnany.
The Athens Chamber of Commerce has announced its 15th Annual Benefit will be June 25, 2022, with McEnany as the speaker. Tickets went on sale Monday morning, Aug. 2 and tables can be reserved as well.
To order tickets, call the chamber at 423-745-0334 or go online to www.itickets.com/events/454751.html
McEnany is the former White House press secretary and current co-host of Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. Prior to serving as White House press secretary, McEnany worked as the national press secretary for the Donald Trump campaign and was also formerly the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.
Prior to joining the RNC, McEnany worked as a political commentator at CNN.
She graduated from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor and Georgetown University School of Foreign Services with a degree in international politics. She also studied politics and international relations at Oxford University, St. Edmunds Hall.
Before law school, she worked at Fox News as a producer for The Mike Huckabee Show. She appeared as a guest host on ABC’s “The View” in addition to writing for a myriad of publications.
McEnany is a Simon & Schuster author and recently published the book, “The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement.”
