With trick-or-treating and the myriad other events one week away, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy delivered some Halloween safety tips for the community recently.
Guy noted the more recent trend for the holiday has fewer people wandering around random neighborhoods.
“I think people tend to go into specific neighborhoods now and those neighborhoods generally hold an event,” he noted. “We provide extra patrol around those neighborhoods as well, but the first thing people should do is be cautious when walking the streets at night.”
He noted that it has become more rare to see trick-or-treaters walking the streets.
“Some still do though so we need to drive carefully,” Guy said. “We want to be aware that you might see kids out and they can’t always see you through their masks or parts of their costumes, so it is good for everybody to be watching out for everyone else.”
It is recommended for anyone who is walking the streets to either have a light or something reflective on or added to their costume to make them easier to see by drivers.
“A lot of public events are going on during Halloween,” he noted. “Englewood has an event in a park, for example, so events like that are generally safe. Those events, I think, are probably the safest and if we are going to recommend things for people to do it would probably be those because you aren’t walking the streets and you are in a safe area.”
He also advised for parents to check their children’s candy to make sure nothing has been added or tampered with.
“When it comes to adults during the holiday, the same thing will apply that we would use for New Year and things like that. Alcohol and driving never mix and it is always a recipe for disaster,” Guy expressed. “Avoiding those things is always the best answer, but if you do partake I would encourage them to be responsible and know when enough is enough ... Just take caution and be responsible.”
