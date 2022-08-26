Even as the monthly power rate is set to fall for September, Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers may still be looking at a rate increase in the near future.
Directors at AUB are considering a local rate increase in the power division for the utility going into the final quarter of the year.
“AUB has gone slowly and methodically on rate moves, never increasing more than is necessary to properly run the utility,” stated a news release from AUB. “Costs for all materials have risen notably, bringing on the need for a small increase to keep all costs covered and effectively run the utility for the community.”
The current increase being considered is 1%.
“We could move to enact a larger increase, but we feel it works well for our customers and for us if we act very prudently and raise the rate in much smaller increments, even if we need to increase the rate annually,” AUB General Manager Eric Newberry said. “We hope this is the last such increase for a while.”
The last rate move in the power division was a 1% increase a year ago, in 2021.
“As many can imagine, the increased revenue from that move no longer keeps pace with the growing costs faced by the division,” the release continued.
The AUB board passed the first reading of a resolution on the rate increase last week at the utility’s August board meeting. A second reading of the rate resolution is set for the utility’s Sept. 27 board meeting.
The local rate actions, if approved, would be effective Oct. 1.
The 1% increase will hike power revenue for AUB by about $569,967 annually.
About 83 cents out of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go directly to TVA for wholesale power that is then distributed by AUB to the local utility’s 13,400 power customers.
The power rate increase will add about $3 to $4 to the average residential bill. Part of this would be an additional 26-cents on the residential customer availability fee, going from $16.06 to $16.32 per month.
“When we speak of a ‘local’ rate increase in power versus a TVA rate increase, we are talking about the resulting additional revenue staying at AUB for operating the division and that’s what this increase is for,” Newberry said.
He added that the increase adds only the amount of revenue the utility sees as absolutely needed to operate the division, continue to trim trees as needed, which is growing in cost every year, and upgrade services and other infrastructure.
“Nobody wants to pay more for any commodity, ever. We certainly get that. And we are proud to have operated in a way that has avoided local rate actions of more than 1% even as our wholesale costs have risen in many categories,” he said.
Newberry added that AUB achieved this by keeping annual operating costs in check, training and retaining its workforce and maintaining the millions of dollars of physical assets the utility stewards for the community.
“Over the time since our last local 1% rate increase, our operating costs have risen. That’s no surprise to anyone, especially with what has happened with costs in the past year,” Newberry said. “Just as at home, most things cost AUB significantly more today than just a year ago.
“We will continue to manage and operate the community’s utility as we have. We run lean while ensuring that we keep a motivated workforce that is well trained, well equipped and fairly compensated for the excellent work they do.”
