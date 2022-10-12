The Friendly Fellow Club food basket drive, a Christmastime tradition for the Athens and McMinn County community for more than 80 years, will be held again this December.
Started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram, the effort serves households in the community with food to get them through the winter. The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization.
The donations are tax-deductible and, because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, applications for assistance will be available for pickup from the drive-through windows of the following banks: CapStar Bank, Simmons Bank, BB&T, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee and SouthEast Bank.
Applications must be returned to those banks’ drive-through windows or mailed by the close of business on Friday, Dec. 2. For those wishing to mail applications, send them to Friendly Fellow Club, P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325. Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification
purposes when picking up their food box.
All applicants must reside within McMinn County in order to qualify for assistance.
The boxes will be packed and distributed at the National Guard Armory, located between Athens and Etowah, off Highway 30. Boxes will be packaged on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. They will be distributed to members of eligible households at the same location on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325 or dropped off at
The Daily Post-Athenian offices on Washington Avenue in Downtown Athens.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Donations in honor or memory of a loved one are always a special tribute and are welcome. Donors using the online payment portal can add an honorarium/memorial by including that information in the “Add Note” section of the donation portal.
