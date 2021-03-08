Downtown Athens may soon become an end-of-the-week destination as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside and people come back together.
Main Street Athens has partnered with Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) to organize a series of events called Fifth Friday in The Friendly City beginning on April 30.
“We are striving to get the word out about Main Street and to offer safe events for our community. People are ready to get out,” said Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson during the recent Athens City Council Strategic Planning Summit.
“We are hoping this year that we can do something every fifth Friday in downtown,” continued Dotson. “We want to have safe events outside in the evenings where there’s shopping, dining, food trucks and music, as well as promote our ‘Mask Up McMinn’ campaign in the midst of that.”
These events are tentatively scheduled to take place from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Main Street District of Downtown Athens. The project is intended to mirror other popular gatherings such as Pumpkintown and Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas.
As stated in an information sheet, which was presented recently at a meeting of the McMinn County Commission’s Budget Committee, this project is intended to accomplish the following series of goals:
• Provide arts and cultural programming in support of revitalization efforts in Downtown Athens.
• Encourage both local residents and tourists to spend both their time and money in Downtown Athens.
• Encourage cross-promotional opportunities and collaboration among different entities and events in Downtown Athens.
Main Street Athens will be primarily responsible for coordinating these events and planning alongside downtown merchants, which will include funding promotional materials. AACA will plan the arts components of these events, including funding artist fees.
City of Athens government will be asked to consult and advise event planners regarding logistics, as well as allowing for necessary street closures and providing other equipment and resources.
Each Fifth Friday event is expected to have a theme and all planning will be in support of the theme.
These events also coincide with the unveiling of a new Friendly City logo, which could tie into various opportunities to promote shopping throughout the downtown area. Participating businesses will be encouraged to display the new logo on their storefronts.
There will also be common areas with seating created on street corners in order to encourage gathering and socializing during these events.
The McMinn County Commission has already voted unanimously to supply $3,000 in Hotel/Motel Tax funding in support of this project.
