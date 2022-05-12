Talk recently turned to funding in the ongoing discussions about upgrading McMinn County Schools facilities.
The joint committee of the McMinn County Commission and McMinn County School Board met on April 20 about the matter and then members of both boards came together on Monday to tour Riceville Elementary School and see its needs.
During the April 20 meeting, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry laid out the amount of funding the county can provide the schools for the projects.
He said that “available right now” is $18.2 million to begin improving the school buildings.
“That’s what we know right now we can start with and it’s pretty significant,” Gentry said.
He added there will be roughly $3.6 million per year on top of that the county will be able to provide.
“Our plan is while we’re spending the $18.2 million, as we know that takes time, we’ll be building and throwing in $3.6 to $4 million,” he added. “We hope that this is a continuous improvement cycle, that this doesn’t end. We hope eventually this gets everything.”
Over the course of eight years, Gentry said the plan is to provide the school system with around $55 million for the capital improvements. He added that part of the funding will be half of $10.5 million from the American Rescue Plan, which is federal funding.
“We’ve gotten a lot of other requests for that $10.5 million, but we’ve told them we’re doing the schools and broadband,” he noted. “People have understood that — we haven’t gotten much pushback.”
The most recent plan from Main Street Studios Architects had the total cost of revamping all 11 schools in the county at $191.5 million. The primary needs — categorized as “Safety and Security” — came out to a cost of $97 million.
MCS Director Lee Parkison also reminded commissioners that there will still need to be regular maintenance to the schools while upgrades are made to the schools.
“We’re still going to have buildings to maintain during that time,” he said, noting that at least part of the $3.6 million may need to go toward that. “That’s something that’s going to have to be used … to maintain what we have. (Gentry) and I need to sit down and look at these numbers.”
After hearing the numbers laid out, the talk turned toward how much of the projects they could do with the allotted money.
“We’re going to have to work together, get feedback from the joint committee and allocate what we truly want to take on,” Main Street Studios Architects’ Sam Moser noted.
He wondered if the joint committee would prefer something like “75% of a new school at Riceville” with some other smaller work done or “try to touch every facility” with the money.
Riceville’s cost alone under “Safety and Security” comes out to $29 million.
“Riceville has the highest needs based on the number of portables, based on the gymnasium and based on the structures within Riceville,” he said. “As y’all can tell, that’s a very large number.”
He added that along with Riceville, Mt. View Elementary and Calhoun Elementary also have “critical infrastructure needs” to be dealt with.
“Calhoun we would take care of some of that with the demolition and relocation of the gym,” he said.
The “Safety and Security” cost of Mt. View is $7 million and at Calhoun it’s $5.5 million.
“If the joint committee needs us to go back and scale parts of the project down so that money is spread throughout, that’s another phase of the plan we can do if that’s what you need us to do,” Moser said.
“That sounds like the direction we’re going to have to go in,” Commissioner Tim King said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to get to some of the funds being requested.”
“That’s something we’ll have to re-evaluate and try to come up with a plan to meet that number,” Moser responded.
School Board Member Bill Irvin noted that, in his estimation and from what he’s been told in his district, “portables are always number one” as far as the priority to get rid of.
“What I’ve heard is we have kindergarten kids who have to go out in bad weather to go to the portables,” he said. “It’s an issue.”
Gentry then noted that even if the county commission sought to find a way to fund nearly $200 million for the schools, it couldn’t do it.
“We’ve had two plants announce closures in the last six months,” he said. “We can’t borrow it. This money cannot be had at this amount — it’s not possible, we wouldn’t qualify for it. That’s not even doable.”
He then suggested the possibility of starting with Riceville and building a new gym with classrooms attached to eliminate the portables.
However, MCS Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Heath Frazier questioned the viability of some of the buildings moving forward.
“Looking at 60-year-old buildings and seeing what’s underneath them … those are big concerns to me,” he said. “Knowing what’s underneath them and having seen that for almost a year, it’s concerning to me.”
“When you start hunting for trouble, you can always find it,” Commissioner J.W. McPhail said.
Parkison also expressed concerns over not dealing with structural issues soon.
“If we’re going to just stick gyms on and rooms on and leave the 50 year old stuff behind that and think we’re going to come back later, I don’t understand that,” he said. “There’s got to be funding coming from somewhere. This just doesn’t add up.”
King added that age may not be a major factor, depending on how well the schools were built.
“If your bones are good … just because you have age doesn’t mean you should write it off,” he said.
Board Member Rob Shamblin suggested focusing on beginning work with the funding the commission has made available to the school system.
“If we have $20 million and then $4 million per year after that, then there’s your plan,” he said.
Board Member Jonathan Pierce and Commissioner Scott Curtis agreed with that sentiment.
“There’s problems at every school — we’ve just got to start whittling at the biggest ones,” Pierce said.
“I think we should focus on the biggest one and go for it,” Curtis added.
No consensus was reached during the meeting.
