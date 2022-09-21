Etowah Fall Arts and Crafts Festival preview

Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Frank Clark has said that he hopes to start with tonight’s Bingo night and expand until there’s a full week of activities leading up to the annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival in Etowah. Shown here are some vendors set up during last year’s festival.

 Courtesy of Helen Mullins

Trending Recipe Videos



Email shane.duncan@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.