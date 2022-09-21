The Etowah Chamber of Commerce and McMinn Central High School are partnering together for a Bingo fundraiser on Thursday September 29.
The event will be held at McMinn Central’s cafeteria from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Frank Clark hopes this will be the start of a new tradition in Etowah.
The Bingo night is set to serve as the start of Clark’s goal for future Fall Arts and Crafts Festivals.
“Within the next couple of years, I’d like to build a week of things families could do together leading up to the festival,” Clark said. “I think about the Jubilee Celebration when Etowah celebrated its 50th year. There were two weeks straight of celebration where they did many things as a community. The fall festival has always been that first weekend in October, so we wanted to take a bit of what has been done before and combine it with the last week of September and first week of October so we can have a yearly Fall Celebration.”
The arts and crafts festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, this year and Clark previously talked about the focus on Appalachian music for this year’s event. Tonight’s Bing event, Clark hopes, will soon be the kickoff for a week of activities leading up to the festival itself.
“We are excited for Bingo this year and with being able to partner with Central High School,” he said. “Between our Bingo benefit, the community and them helping serve concessions, the proceeds will help benefit their academics department so they can better their education and how they serve the community and so many of the high school students here.”
The Bingo benefit will have prizes from local businesses in the community and will help support both the chamber of commerce and the high school.
“The host for the Bingo benefit this year will be none other than John Forgety himself, which will be a treat to have him there with us that evening,” Clark expressed. “There is no pre-registration to attend, so feel free to arrive at the school day of to participate in the event. Ten dollars will get you four score cards but you will have the ability to purchase more. Concessions will also be available.”
Forgety is a former superintendent of McMinn County Schools as well as a former state representative.
There will also be two rounds of kids Bingo with prizes of toys and the like that were donated for the children.
“There is something valuable about when community organizations get behind and support local schools and education in general,” Clark expressed. “It shows that you are not just there to exist as an organization, you exist to make the community a safer and better place and that starts when kids get a great education because it builds a great community and society for them to grow up in.”
Clark said this partnership with the school means a lot to the chamber.
“Central High School has always been hospitable to us for hosting our chamber banquet and in the past allowing us to host Bingo there, so it made for a natural fit for us to partner and benefit them.”
Looking ahead, Clark hopes this is the start to future partnerships with the high school.
“When you look at everything that we do, the chamber of commerce is all about supporting the community and we support businesses and help them in practical ways,” he noted. “A school operates daily. We want to benefit the people that work there and I think this is a great way for us to serve them and they to be a part of what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.