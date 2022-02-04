A call about a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man allegedly in possession of drugs and more than 15 knives over the weekend.
On Saturday, Jan. 30 at around 11 p.m., McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Josh Hyde responded to the area of County Road 178 near Athens in reference to a “suspicious black SUV” pulling into someone’s driveway.
The caller later noted that it had pulled out of the driveway and moved to a garage down the road.
When Hyde arrived, he found a GMC Envoy sitting in the roadway in front of a mailbox and a man was standing beside the vehicle, talking to someone.
As Hyde approached, the other person took off running, but Hyde was able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle – identified as Rafael Antonio Frank, 50, of Etowah.
After Frank told Hyde that he didn’t have any identification, the corporal noticed a “large knife” on Frank’s belt and that led him to pat Frank down.
The search allegedly produced “10-15 knives total” along with a glass meth pipe and a “small amount” of marijuana.
Hyde then asked Frank if there was anything else in the vehicle and the man allegedly admitted there was another meth pipe and “a few more knives.”
That led to a search of the vehicle, which allegedly produced a small bag of Heroin, half an orange pill of Suboxone, three blue Xanax pills, three Xanax bars, one blue Fentanyl pill and a “small amount” of meth. He also found a set of digital scales.
Along with the drugs, Hyde said he found a .40 caliber Glock magazine with 13 rounds of mixed .40 caliber ammunition and a box of ammunition with 20 rounds of full metal jacket .40 caliber bullets behind the driver’s seat.
Frank was arrested at that point and taken to the McMinn County Justice Center where he was searched again and booking officers allegedly discovered a round of 9mm ammo in his pants pocket.
He was booked into the jail on charges of simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule III drug and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.