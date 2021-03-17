AmeriCorps Week 2021 was March 7-13, an opportunity to recognize the service of the 270,000 Americans engaged in AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs annually.
Despite the challenges posed in 2020, citizens continue to help communities, serving those impacted by COVID-19, ensuring students stay on track to graduate, combatting hunger and homelessness, responding to natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, supporting veterans and military families, and more.
Brianna Millsaps of Athens is currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program. Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC strengthens communities and develops its young adult members into leaders.
AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses — located in Sacramento, Calif.; Aurora, Colo.; Vinton, Iowa; and Vicksburg, Miss. — train and deploy new classes of members several times each year.
Millsaps began her term of service on Feb. 9 at the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa and will graduate from the program on Nov. 18.
As a corps member, Millsaps is completing a series of different six- to 12-week-long service projects in different places across her assigned region as part of a 5- to 12-person team. Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation and urban and rural development.
Before joining the NCCC, Millsaps attended McMinn County High School. Millsaps also served with United States Marine Corps in Parris Island, S.C. from September of 2015 to September of 2016.
“I chose to complete a term of national service for many things, such as the experience and memories I could gain. (And) to again, be a part of something bigger than myself and make a difference where it matters,” Millsaps said of her motivation to serve.
AmeriCorps NCCC members complete at least 1,700 hours of service during the 10-month program. Corps members are all 18 to 26 years old; there is no upper age limit for team leaders.
In exchange for their service, all program participants receive $6,345 to help pay for college. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development and team building skills.
