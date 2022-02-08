Cleveland State Community College has provided an HVAC Bootcamp at its Monroe County Center in Vonore.
Instructor Kevin Rougeau of Tennessee Valley Technical Programs teaches the 13-day, 78-hour bootcamp. The short-term training teaches how to understand, troubleshoot, and repair the HVAC system.
In hands-on sessions, students learn sealed system and air movement, HVAC electrical, heat pump, preventive maintenance, gas furnace, and soldering. Students also earn the EPA Section 608 Certification.
Since April 2021, Crescent Sock Company has enrolled three maintenance employees in the HVAC Bootcamp.
Founded in Niota in 1902 by James L. Burn, Crescent Sock Company is home of the oldest continually operating hosiery mill in the United States. Crescent has been operating under the leadership of the Burn family for over 100 years, and is a WBENC-certified Woman Owned business.
Jared Lain, a Crescent maintenance employee, stated, “The CSCC HVAC Bootcamp is a remarkable opportunity. At the most obvious level, Crescent has over one hundred HVAC units across multiple buildings within the facility, and taking the class was highly valuable for the company and its employees. The class itself was amazing, with an animated and highly intelligent teacher, who took us through 13 days of lectures and hands-on lab work. The class didn’t just teach HVAC repair and EPA certification, it taught us confidence, cooperation, teamwork, and diagnostic techniques that work on more than just air conditioners. We would highly recommend CSCC for this training.”
Anyone interested in participating in this training program should contact CSCC Director of Workforce Development Heather Brown at 423-614-8793.
