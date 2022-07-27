Regulations pertaining to food trucks have been loosened in Etowah after this week’s meeting.
One of the main topics of discussion during the Etowah City Commission meeting held on Monday was the consideration to place a temporary moratorium of Ordinance 829, which pertains to the regulations surrounding mobile food units.
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair made the suggestion to the city commissioners to review the ordinance.
“I think what we need to do is revisit some of the items that are in that,” Blair said. “One of the things that we currently have is for an annual permit, but with the recent installation of the electric service on Jake Tullock Lane I think we will have more opportunities for day permits or weekend permits.”
Blair stated the basis behind this was to help recover some of the lost sales tax that haven’t been made on the food trucks.
“On our existing permit cost somebody would have to sell $2,000 in food to justify the permit fee,” he noted. “What a lot of these people want to do is test the waters to know if they would want to come back or not.”
He suggested placing either a 90 or 180 day moratorium to allow time to “rework” the food truck ordinance.
“There is no city around us, I think Loudon is the closest one that actually has a food truck ordinance, but the neighboring cities don’t have any enforcement so I think we are doing this the right way,” Blair expressed. “I just think that we need to fix it.”
Commissioner Diana Elrod asked Blair to clarify his objective to the commissioners as they weren’t sure if he wanted them to approve of any changes to the ordinance during the meeting.
“I’m just asking that we put a moratorium on it for, let’s say 90 days or 180 days so that we can look back and fix some of these loopholes and problems,” he stated.
Elrod expressed her agreement and made a motion to set aside Ordinance 829 for 180 days and received a second from Commissioner Misty Webb. The motion ultimately received unanimous approval from the rest of the commissioners.
The meeting also included the encouragement of bringing another entity to the City of Etowah, as the commissioners considered Resolution 1285, which would be “in support of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region in establishing an Etowah unit,” said Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood.
Blair informed the commissioners that the city would need to make a financial donation to the Boys and Girls Club as they progress.
“This is just to say that we are in support of the Boys and Girls Club,” Blair said. “They would like to get something off the ground this school semester.”
Blair noted they would have to make an amendment to the budget due to this development occurring after the budget planning.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to the passage of Resolution 1285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.