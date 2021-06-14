A pandemic pause has ended and conversation has resumed regarding potential improvements to buildings throughout the McMinn County school system.
A wide-ranging discussion of systemwide school improvements was conducted at the recent McMinn County Commission Strategic Planning Retreat, with members of both the commission and the McMinn County Board of Education in attendance.
During the retreat, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry presented a capital plan that estimated more than $53 million could be available over the next eight years that could be dedicated to school improvements. Gentry suggested a comprehensive approach to the discussion beyond just the maintenance concerns at each of the county schools.
Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison said he is requesting the project architects re-examine all of the county school buildings and develop a plan for remodeling the existing schools which could be compared to the consolidation plan that was produced almost two years ago.
The existing plan, which was first presented in July 2019 by Mainstreet Studio Architects and MBI Companies, Inc., recommended the closure of six total county schools and replacing them with three new ones. The total cost for the entire scope of recommendations was an estimated $95-$127 million. It was noted at the time that the work could be done in phases.
The commission and school board are planning to tour each of the county schools to get a closer look at the maintenance issues at each facility.
“There’s nothing in the plan that money can’t fix,” said Gentry in opening the floor to discussion, “but there’s things in the plan that are more about operations, there’s things that are more about a philosophy change. Those are the things we have to agree on going forward, or at least get to a point where the majority of people agree on it or we can’t go anywhere.”
Among the primary topics addressed during the meeting were how to continue classes for a particular student body while any potential construction or remodeling is taking place; immediate infrastructure needs that must be addressed as soon as possible according to Parkison and several school board members; whether new buildings are necessary versus performing prioritized maintenance; some public resistance to the idea of eliminating schools; and weighing the advantages of a middle school program versus the county’s traditional kindergarten through eighth grade format.
Parkison suggested opening the conversation up to the public with in-person community meetings, which he believes would produce better results than written surveys.
“I would rather try to draw people to the town hall-type meetings and show them what we’re thinking and let them comment,” he said.
Gentry suggested that a factor to consider with any potential new construction is what new programs and curriculum could be facilitated with new buildings or additions, particularly at the high school level.
“I want to make sure we have an open mind to some things that are totally new that we haven’t done before that could take us to that next level,” he said.
During the retreat, commissioners renewed their list of seven “super priorities” that remain relatively unchanged year-to-year. Among those are not assuming any debt, no tax increases, and maintaining a pay-as-you-go capital plan.
In reference to Gentry’s point about possibly expanding the school system’s programs and curriculum, Commissioner Tad Simpson said, “If we live within our means now, then the money that comes in later, we can do more of that stuff. But if you go into debt or get too carried away, then obviously, you’ll be paying it in debt.”
School Board Chairman Sharon Brown said touring the schools and hearing input from the project architects is imperative before making any decisions.
“We’ve (school board members) talked about a lot of different options, not settling on anything,” she said. “I think it’s important that we all go and that we see and we know, and then from that, we put our minds together and we make a plan, and we take action and we do it. It seems like we’re just spinning our wheels.”
Commission Chairman David Crews suggested that many of the problems facing the school buildings are maintenance issues that can be addressed without major new construction and the elimination and consolidation of existing facilities.
“I didn’t see anything on here that says you’ve got a structural issue at any of your schools,” said Crews referring to the consolidation plan.
Several commissioners agreed that maintenance issues seem more prevalent than problems with the structural integrity of the buildings and also implied that, in some cases, maintenance and improvements have been neglected.
“This is 40 or 50 years of stuff that should have been fixed,” said Commissioner Roger Masingale.
Board member Donna Casteel recalled her personal experiences as a former teacher at McMinn Central High School. She noted decades-old problems with the roof that were not corrected, but rather patched with temporary measures because adequate funding was not available.
“Now, where that came from, was that the school board, was that the commission, I don’t know,” said Casteel. “We were just always told the money was never there to totally fix that like it should have been fixed.”
“I’ve been a member of this commission for 10 years,” replied Commissioner Tim King. “I don’t believe there’s been a situation where this school board has come to the commission and, if you tell us we’ve got a problem like that, we have ever turned you down.”
Parkison called roof issues a “moot point” and said those problems are being addressed.
“The roofs have been addressed and they’re being worked on,” added board member Tony Allman, “but the wiring, plumbing and safety issues, in my opinion, and getting rid of the portables are the major things.”
At the end of the retreat, commission members designated a 10-year plan for school improvements as their top priority — with the exception of the aforementioned “super priorities.”
