The City of Athens has partnered with the Highlands Neighborhood to update the area’s street and stop signs.
The Highlands Neighborhood is located on Lee Highway behind the Heil Corporation.
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner said he welcomes similar partnerships from others in the community.
“This is a good example of a public-private partnership, where a neighborhood association wants to have higher quality aesthetics in their street signage, in their posts and in their traffic infrastructure,” Sumner said. “We are willing to partner with the neighborhood because the city is ultimately responsible for those types of things, across all neighborhoods.”
He noted the representatives from the neighborhood approached the city to partner with it at the neighborhood’s own cost.
“We worked through our city attorney and we have an agreement with the neighborhood association put in place where we recover the city’s expenses on the different materials being used that we don’t normally use around the community,” noted Sumner. “We were able to get the look that the neighborhood wanted, at their cost, and still meet all of the safety and regulatory requirements that we have in place for traffic, so I think this is a really good example and hopefully one that other neighborhoods and other areas across the city will want to emulate.”
He believes one of the benefits to this type of partnership is the community involvement in finding solutions.
“They specifically wanted something and we found a way that we can legally and cost effectively provide a higher quality of service to citizens at their cost,” he noted. “I love seeing people come together with good ideas on improving our community or an aspect of the community. As their local government we want to say yes to those things, as much as we can, but we have to find the legal ways to do it, the safest ways to do it, the most efficient and cost effective ways to do it so when people bring those ideas to us we go out of our way to see if there is anything possible that we can do to help those people’s dreams come true.”
Sumner hopes the citizens will become encouraged by seeing the partnership with the Highlands Neighborhood.
“We have the ground work set and the city has found a legal and appropriate way to upgrade and enhance neighborhoods, so other people can either copy this aesthetic or create their own,” Sumner said. “Our door is always open and we are always listening to our citizens and doing our best to make their dreams come true ... These types of things do take time but we now have a model to move forward with any other citizens’ requests.”
Three members of the Highlands community — Tom Hughes, Jim Packet, and John Crockett — approached Sumner for a partnership to help their community.
“We ask for donations from our neighbors each year to help cover common areas,” said Hughes. “It is a neighborhood of about 80 homes ... several of us got together and decided that we wanted to update our street signs and road signs, so we looked around different places to see what they were using, then we came back and looked at prices.”
Hughes stated that his group knew they would have to get the city involved to endorse their project.
“This partnership was absolutely wonderful,” Hughes expressed. “The public works employees did a wonderful job of getting all of the signs installed and it just turned out to be a win-win situation for the City of Athens and the Highlands homeowners.”
