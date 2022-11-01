The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) has awarded District Attorney General Stephen D. Crump its highest honor — the Pat McCutchen Award.
“The Pat McCutchen Award is presented to a prosecutor who actively improves the quality of justice for all Tennesseans and advances the Conference as Tennessee’s definitive voice for criminal justice,” said past awardee and 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley. “General Stephen D. Crump is a prime example of an individual who exemplifies the goals and ideals of the Conference through decisiveness, humility and perseverance to serve our communities.”
The Pat McCutchen Award was established in 2000 in honor of the late Pat McCutchen, who served as Conference executive director and District Attorney General for the 19th Judicial District.
“Pat McCutchen was a dear friend of mine, and I am thankful for the many ways in which he transformed the Conference for the better,” said Executive Director Guy Jones. “I see the same leadership, commitment to public safety, and dedication to victims of crime in my friend and this year’s awardee, Gen. Steve Crump.”
“It is such an honor to be recognized as this year’s recipient of the Pat McCutchen Award,” Crump said. “My goal is to provide support and bring justice to victims in the state of Tennessee, and I am grateful to work alongside such an ambitious team who bring the same level of dedication to these victims every day.”
Last week, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference gathered in Chattanooga for its annual fall conference. Among the proceedings of the four-day conference is an opportunity for the state’s district attorneys and their staffs to be recognized by the TNDAGC Executive Committee and their peers for accomplishments and service.
Crump started out as an Assistant District Attorney in 1997 and now serves as the chairman of the Legislative Committee to help form policy for the state of Tennessee. Before returning to his hometown of Cleveland, he attended Carson-Newman University and the University of Tennessee College of Law. In 2014, Crump was appointed as the 10th Judicial District Attorney General by Gov. Bill Haslam and was reelected in 2022.
The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was created by the General Assembly in 1961 and is composed of the elected district attorneys general from the state’s 32 judicial districts.
