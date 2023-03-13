The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is progressing through a trio of construction projects in McMinn and Meigs counties.
On Highway 163 in Calhoun, work is continuing on the bridge over Chestuee Creek.
TDOT officials noted that bridge repairs are being done and that is leading to traffic being reduced to a single lane that is being controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance, it was noted, is 11 feet during the period and wide load detour routes are posted.
Work on the bridge began on Oct. 31, 2022. Jamison Construction LLC out of Marietta, Ga. is the contractor on the project.
Also in McMinn County, TDOT officials noted that construction is ongoing on Congress Parkway westbound between the intersection of Congress and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress and Rocky Mount Road. Mobile shoulder closures have been ongoing along that stretch for utility work.
TDOT officials recommend drivers to “reduce speed and be prepared to stop” as trucks, signage, cones and flaggers will be on the scene of the closures. Work started on Aug. 15, 2022 and is expected to continue through April 12, 2023.
In Meigs County, work is nearly finished on Highway 58 southbound from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road.
Officials are doing utility work along that stretch and it is leading to mobile shoulder and single lane closures. TDOT officials are encouraging motorists to “reduce speed and be prepared to stop” along the stretch. Flaggers will be present, it was noted, from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. during the time frame.
Construction started Jan. 26 and runs until March 17.
