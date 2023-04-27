NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Duracell Manufacturing officials recently announced the company will invest $25 million to expand its existing battery component manufacturing operations in Cleveland.
Duracell will create 25 new jobs as a result of the project.
The expansion will support Duracell’s LaGrange, Ga., site by providing strategic battery components supply and allowing the company to meet its growing North American battery demand.
The Cleveland plant opened in 1961 and has been producing batteries under the Duracell brand name since 1964.
“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our strong business climate and unmatched workforce. I thank Duracell Manufacturing for expanding operations in Bradley County and look forward to seeing how this investment will impact Tennesseans across the region,” said Lee.
“Duracell Manufacturing’s 60-year commitment to Tennessee is a true testament to the highly skilled workforce in Bradley County. We thank Duracell for its additional investment and job creation in Cleveland and the opportunities the company will provide,” said McWhorter.
“The Duracell Company continues to value and invest in its Cleveland manufacturing site, which has shipped C&D batteries all over the world for decades. With this investment, the site adds a new important role of supporting our greater North American supply chain. We are excited to invest in and leverage the skill sets of our current and new Duracell team members,” said Stefaan Boterberg, president, Duracell Manufacturing, LLC.
“I am very pleased that Duracell is investing $25 million in Bradley County to expand its successful manufacturing operations in Cleveland. This is great news for our community, and I appreciate the work of state and local officials who helped facilitate this investment,” said State Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun).
