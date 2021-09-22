The Etowah Historical Commission was the recipient of a grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to rehabilitate the L&N Depot.
Paul Barnette, a member of the Etowah Historical Commission who wrote the grant, expressed his excitement for receiving the money.
“We are very pleased to have gotten this and we are very much looking forward to getting the contract and getting this project underway,” Barnette said.
The commission received $13,560 in funds to help with the revitalization to a specific part of the depot.
“The Etowah Historical Commission is paying 70% and the remaining 30% is the grant,” he noted.
The planned work in the depot will be in the Portico room and the adjacent kitchen.
“We made the decision to move forward with working on that when we were notified that a grant was available, so we applied for it,” Barnette said. “We are basically restoring the room from scratch. We have removed the carpet, refinished the floors to the natural wood floor, repairing all of the walls and woodwork, and in the kitchen we need plugs so we are doing a little bit of plumbing and electrical work.”
He noted they would be reusing around 95% of the existing furniture that already exists in the rooms.
“We are working with a designer that the commission had hired to give advice on restoring the room,” he noted. “The entire room shall be refurbished and we will put it back together moreso like a Victorian room rather than a club car, which was the original inspiration for the room.”
The room use to be used for receptions, birthday parties and more as the city used to rent it out.
“Once we restored the windows last year we realized that we really didn’t have a choice but to restore the room as well,” he stated. “The room was not usable after the windows were restored without refurbishing.”
Aside from this room, there have been other restorations made to the Etowah Depot as well.
“Over the years the current board has already done some major updates inside. We revamped the entire museum and have rooms on the second floor that are for the museum,” Barnette expressed. “We finished all of that work before the pandemic started and during the pandemic we hadn’t done much other than restore the windows and that led to our current project.”
Barnette stated the town has a very “ambitious” board and thanked all of the community for the support they have received.
“We are all working together and we have done some really important things at the depot over the last several years,” he expressed. “We can’t wait for everything to fully open back up again and we hope to have everything finished so that we can get as many people as we can to come and look at all of the work we have put into the building over the last few years.”
