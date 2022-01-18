A local man has reached one of the highest pinnacles in his profession.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Athens resident Moises Contreras achieved an 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo, gaining the grand master status in the process.
Contreras, who owns Contreras Martial Arts Academy on Decatur Pike in Athens, has been training in Taekwondo for 36 years and is mentored by Grand Master Rick Hall, a 9th degree black belt. He has also received training from Senior Grand Master He-Young Kimm, a 10th degree black belt.
Contreras achieved his feat during a regional tournament in Chattanooga, which was hosted by four grand masters and one senior grand master.
“Being a martial arts instructor is no different than any other profession,” Contreras said. “You need to continue your education, training and learning. What this means for me is a sign of the quality of instruction my students will get.”
Contreras is originally from Mexico City, Mexico, and said he was pulled in two directions as a young man, athletically.
“When I turned about 15 years old, I had to make a decision between soccer and martial arts,” he said. “I was very natural for Taekwondo.”
He said his decision was helped along by a somewhat unexpected medium.
“One of my main sources that motivated me was in 1985 — Karate Kid,” he said, referencing the first of a series of films starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.
Contreras said he has never regretted his decision to focus on martial arts over soccer.
“One of the things that has fulfilled me the most is being a martial arts instructor,” he said. “It is wonderful seeing the students train and then the epiphany. I have students who have been with me for 20 years — I see them go to college, graduate school and continue their lives in ways that are amazing.”
Contreras noted that he has students who have gone on to careers in various fields, including starting their own Taekwondo schools.
“They stay in contact with me — that’s what makes it very special,” he said.
Contreras moved to Athens 23 years ago and has run his academy here the entire time.
“This community has been tremendous to me,” he said.
While Contreras values all of his students, one has stood out to him in particular — his daughter Kristen.
As a 5th degree black belt, the Tennessee Wesleyan University graduate school student has been trained her entire life by her father.
“She was raised in here,” Contreras said as he sat beside the training room. “She works very hard, she’s very driven.”
He noted that one of the things that has appealed to him about martial arts over the years is the lessons that can be learned from it.
“You learn the basis of how to be a good person, how to be a productive person,” he said. “You achieve goals as you go. It’s always about what you’re going to do next.”
It also helped Contreras recover from a particularly difficult battle in his personal life when he was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease three years ago.
“We attacked my disease like everything else in life — how do I get better,” Contreras said. “My wife Nancy had a lot to do with it. She helped me tremendously. My daughter also helped me tremendously.”
Contreras thanked his family, friends and doctors here in Athens who helped him through that struggle.
He also noted that he received help from those around him at the academy.
He said one day during his recovery he was fast walking in the training room trying to get his strength back up when one of his 10-year-old students showed up to give him support.
“He was cheering me and motivating me the same way I did him,” Contreras said.
As it teaches life lessons, Contreras noted that martial arts also helped him through his illness.
“I didn’t miss a class,” he said. “Being here helped me tremendously.”
Another challenge Contreras has faced as a martial arts instructor is the COVID-19 pandemic and many things going remote or requiring more social distancing than before.
“If you had told me I would be teaching martial arts on Zoom, I would have said you were crazy,” he said.
There have certainly been struggles as the adjustment to the coronavirus reality has set in.
“Everything is backward,” Contreras explained, noting that if he wants a student to raise their right hand he has to demonstrate it using his left hand. “We’ve had to re-learn everything we do.”
However, there have been some positives coming from the adjustment as well.
“We teach more classes than ever, but they’re smaller,” he said. “Our students are getting more. It has been working out really well.”
At his academy, Contreras noted that Taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Yoga fitness are taught.
Along with being a grand master in Taekwondo — and the first Mexican-American generation grand master in the United States — Contreras is also a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
He added that he is also a third generation grand master in the United States — one of his instructors, Kimm, was one of the first Taekwondo black belts in the country and his other instructor, Hall, is among the second generation.
“My instructors are very humble,” he said. “We’re always thinking what we can do for our students. I think that is very unique and one of the biggest, most important traits of my instruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.