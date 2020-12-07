St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has announced the relocation of its food distribution ministry from the church’s building and grounds to a leased space at 5 South White St. in downtown Athens.
The ministry has been renamed Table Graces and will begin weekly food distribution from the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m.
St. Paul’s food pantry has served the community for many years, along with the weekly noon meal offered on Wednesdays in St. Paul’s parish hall. Although the meal is on hiatus during the pandemic, the food pantry has continued to serve the broad public, including the elderly, children and families experiencing food insecurity from McMinn and surrounding counties.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, average food distribution has grown by 133%, from serving 75 to 175 households per week.
Recently, the program received a $110,000 grant from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, making possible the move to a 2000-square-foot space downtown. With the grant funding and other gifts, the church has purchased food; commercial grade refrigeration equipment; shelving; a food delivery truck; and financed other build-out expenses related to the newly leased space on White Street.
Further developments have included a new partnership to distribute donations from the Athens Walmart, which is expected to generate an additional 100,000 pounds of food per year.
A dedication of the new space housing Table Graces will take place on Dec. 9 prior to that day’s food distribution. A grand opening date and introduction to the community will be announced soon.
Those interested in receiving food from Table Graces should observe the following practices beginning Dec. 9: Patrons who are elderly, have special needs, or are traveling with young children may use the gravel parking lot adjacent to the building between Table Graces and The Grace House. The parking lot should be entered from White Street and exited onto Jackson Street. Other parking is available in the Gas ’N Go lot or the public parking lot on Jackson Street. Those entering from the Jackson Street side may access the building by walking through the gravel lot to the building entrance on White Street. Leave street parking available for customers of businesses on the block.
For more information about Table Graces and the feeding ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, contact tablegraces@stpaulsathens.org
