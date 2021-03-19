MCMINN COUNTY
County Library Board will hold a meeting on Monday, March 22 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. For information on joining the meeting, call 423-745-7782. A recording of the meeting will be posted to fisherlibrary.org
ATHENSRecreation Advisory Board meeting will be held on Monday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building, located at 815 North Jackson Street. The purpose of this meeting is to meet with the consultant on the countywide recreation plan to review a draft of the plan. For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
ETOWAHBoard of Education will meet on Monday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
Utilities Board will meet on Monday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
