CLEVELAND — Cleveland State Community College recently announced its annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Camp schedule.
This summer’s schedule will include a variety of camps including 3-D Design and Print, Forensic Science, Coding, Girls in Engineering, Imaginative Drawing, Musical Theater, Drumming, and Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced Lego Robotic Camps. STEAM Camps will be offered at the main campus, as well as the McMinn Higher Education Center and the Monroe County Center.
“We are excited to offer Summer STEAM Camps again this year,” stated Andrea Byerly, Continuing Education Project Coordinator. “These camps provide an opportunity for kids to experience adventure and explore their creativity while learning Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math skills. Camps have limited enrollment so we encourage you to register early.”
The complete list of STEAM Camps is as follows:
• 3D Design and Print Camp
Enjoy the creation and prototyping of your ideas through the use of three dimensional modeling software and printers.
Ages 11 years and up. June 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Coding Camp
Learn, design and experiment with code and art. Gain knowledge in coding fundamentals and then rapidly proceed to using that knowledge with confidence while creating your own robots, games and animations.
Ages nine years and up. June 13-17 from 1 to 4 p.m.
(Can be combined with Intermediate Robotics for an all-day camp.)
• Drumming Camp
Learn the basics of rhythm, reading music, and learning coordination. Campers will be provided sheet music and recordings. No experience is necessary to participate.
Ages seven years and up. July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Forensic Science Camp
Through hands-on experiences in crime scene investigation and evidence analysis, you will discover evidence collection, forensic anthropology (bones), fingerprint analysis, DNA analysis, and more.
Ages 10 years and up. July 11-15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Girls in Engineering Camp
Girls will explore a different engineering field each day: Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, and Chemical. Camp will feature guest speakers from industry and a project in each discipline such as electrical circuits, bridge building, and more.
Ages eight years and up. July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Imaginative Drawing Camp
Learn responsive and imaginative strategies to art making. This camp is for creative individuals who are inclined to sketch or doodle, but would like to develop those ideas into more complete works of illustration, design, and/or fine art.
Ages 10 years and up. June 20-24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Musical Theater Camp
Experience the aspects of musical theater — auditions, vocal technique, improvisation, choreography, and more.
Ages eight years and up. June 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Robotics: Beginner Lego Camp
Enter the world of robotic engineering with a week of exploring, designing, building, and programming using Legos on a basic level.
Ages 8-11. June 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Robotics: Intermediate Logo Camp
Enter the world of robotic engineering with a week of exploring, designing, building and programming using Legos on an intermediate level.
Ages 9-12. June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
(Can be combined with Coding for an all day camp.)
• Robotics: Beginner Lego Camp
Enter the world of robotic engineering with a week of exploring, designing, building, and programming using Legos on a basic level.
Ages 8-11. July 11-15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Robotics: Intermediate Logo Camp
Enter the world of robotic engineering with a week of exploring, designing, building and programming using Legos on an intermediate level.
Ages 9- 12. July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Robotics Camp
Enter the world of robotic engineering with a week of exploring, designing, building and programming using Legos on a beginner level.
Ages 10 years and up. June 20-24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on the upcoming STEAM Camps, visit mycs.cc/STEAM or email continu inged@clevelandstatecc.edu
You can also contact Andrea Byerly, Continuing Education Coordinator, at 423-473-2270.
