A major part of McMinn County’s history is ending some of its operations.
On Thursday, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (formerly known as Bowater) announced the indefinite idling of pulp and paper operations at its Calhoun mill. Tissue manufacturing and converting will continue at the site and the adjacent distribution center will remain in full operation.
The company anticipates that the decision will directly affect 350 hourly and salaried positions at the Calhoun mill. The facility, which employs a total of 545 people, has an annual capacity of 147,000 metric tons of pulp and 149,000 metric tons of paper, as well as 60,000 metric tons of premium tissue.
“We have taken the very difficult decision to indefinitely idle pulp and paper operations at Calhoun knowing how hard this is for the affected employees and their families,” said Remi G. Lalonde, president and chief executive officer. “Success has proved elusive at Calhoun’s pulp and paper operations, despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees and significant investments of time, energy and resources over the last few years.”
According to officials, the company continues to accumulate significant financial losses at the mill, even with the current strong market conditions for both the pulp and uncoated freesheet paper it manufactures. On a trailing 12-month basis ending Sept. 30, the pulp and paper operations in Calhoun produced an operating loss of $62 million before corporate expense allocation, including a depreciation expense of $10 million.
In addition to these financial losses, the Calhoun mill faced additional significant production upsets in November and December.
Pulp and paper operations will continue for up to 60 days to ensure an orderly shutdown, to accommodate environmental safeguards and to transition customers.
“Our focus now will be to support our employees through this difficult time, to operate for the remaining period with the same degree of focus on safety and quality and to facilitate a smooth transition for our customers,” added Lalonde. “As business conditions for our tissue operations continue to improve after a challenging 2021, our priorities remain focused on driving performance progress to leverage the full potential of our converting operations and the quality of the paper from the machine, together with the right customer mix, to seize the upside, even as the lost integration benefit will add to pulp costs.”
The company will work with union leadership and will apply the mill’s collective agreement and applicable federal and state laws, as well as provide severance benefits to those directly affected. Resolute will also engage government officials and other local authorities in an effort to mitigate the impact of the indefinite idling.
Officials with the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) noted they are working with company, state and local officials to make the process as smooth as possible.
“Resolute Forest Products has a long-standing history in McMinn County. We will continue to support them through the changes they face and appreciate their continued commitment to our community,” stated a news release from MCEDA. “In the coming days and weeks, the MCEDA will assist in sponsoring a job fair as well as support employees with knowledge of the local benefits and services available in our community.”
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry also weighed in on the idling of that portion of the plant.
“They’ve been a part of the community for 70 years,” Gentry said. “They’ve been a part of our identity. For thousands of McMinn Countians, it’s been a provider for us. It’s been a career for folks. Once you gained employment at Resolute, you knew you never had to look for another job again.”
Gentry also pointed out that people from Meigs, Bradley, Polk and Monroe counties also would seek jobs at Resolute.
“It’s a regional impact,” he said. “The ripple effects are great.”
As the country has transitioned away from paper products and become more electronic-centric, Gentry said the county’s reliance on Resolute from a financial standpoint has also waned.
“We’re going to take a positive attitude,” he said, noting that the number of employees has decreased for some time and the property tax revenue to the county has fallen dramatically as well.
He also added that the employee shortage in the area will hopefully soften the blow of this news as well.
“If there is a good time for bad news, this is it,” Gentry said. “Hundreds of employers are looking for employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.