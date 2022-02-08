The Professor W.E. Nash and Principal E. Harper Johnson Lecture Series is returning to E.G. Fisher Public Library this February.
In celebration of Black History Month, this lecture series reflects upon the Black experience throughout different points in history and celebrates the achievements of African Americans from this community and across the nation.
This year’s series will focus on Tennessee’s African American history. All programs are free, open to the public, and take place at E.G. Fisher Public Library. This lecture series is presented in partnership with First United Presbyterian Church.
Several programs will be available through online platforms as well.
• Lunch & Learn: Tennessee’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities — Available online throughout the month
This event from the Tennessee State Museum focuses on the history and importance of Tennessee’s six Historically-Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). Fisk University Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Magana Kabugi discusses their origins, challenges, and what they may look like in the future. He also speaks on their contributions to the medical community, honing in on the current pandemic. This discussion aims to reflect on their growth, the communities they serve, where they are now, the current challenges they face, and HBCUs futures.
• Profiles in History: African Americans in McMinn County Poster Exhibit — On display through February 29
Learn about local history with this poster display of notable locations and individuals from the African American community. The exhibit includes posters featuring Professor W.E. Nash, Principal E. Harper Johnson, Beth Salem Church, Burkett Witt, Zelma McClure, Free Hill, and more. This exhibit is available for viewing during all library operating hours.
• “To Do Our Bit for Good Government”: African Americans and Street Theater in Tennessee with Dr. Mark Johnson — Friday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m.
In this talk, Dr. Mark A. Johnson, author of “Rough Tactics: Black Performance in Political Spectacles, 1877-1932,” will discuss three episodes of black political activism and street theater in East, Central, and West Tennessee.
During the Jim Crow era, African Americans lacked access to formal political power, but they made themselves visible and audible participants in city and state politics. They serenaded candidates, mocked and humiliated their opponents, burned people in effigy, and mobilized small groups of Black voters to cast decisive ballots.
Sometimes, they did not get much for their efforts, perhaps just a small paycheck or a laugh at someone’s expense amid the horrors of Jim Crow. At other times, like W.C. Handy in Memphis, they gained national fame and fortune and launched their careers.
Dr. Mark A. Johnson teaches U.S. History, Southern History, and African-American History at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
• HCBU Panel: The Legacy of Tennessee’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities of Past and Present — Monday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.
This panel discussion of Tennessee’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities features alumni from various HBCU’s across Tennessee. The panel of alumni will discuss the history of HBCUs, their experiences as students and the ongoing legacy of these institutions.
This program is presented in partnership with the McMinn County Branch of the NAACP.
• Nash & Johnson Lecture Series Online Trivia — Wednesday, Feb. 23, available online
Visit the library’s Facebook page to test your knowledge of Tennessee’s HBCUs, McMinn County’s African American history, and more.
• Book Discussion: “March: Book One” — Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m.
Join a book discussion led by Josh Bragg for the book “March: Book One” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell.
“March” is a first-hand account of John Lewis’ life and work for civil and human rights. The book spans his life, from his youth in rural Alabama through his work with the Nashville Student Movement. The book discussion will include spoilers.
Participants are encouraged to finish the book before the program. Copies of the book are available at E.G. Fisher Public Library. This program is recommended for teens and adults.
• Virtual Storytimes — Mondays throughout February
Each Monday, the library will post a virtual storytime to Facebook. In recognition of Black History Month, February’s storytellers have selected books that represent African American history, culture and diversity.
• Makerspace Wednesday — Wednesdays throughout February, available 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Makerspace is a drop-in program up all day Wednesday for the family to stop by and be creative. This month’s Makerspace Stations are inspired by African-American inventors and scientists.
• Fisher Films — Thursdays throughout February at 4 p.m.
Visit the Community Room each Thursday for a movie. Each week, the library will screen a film featuring African American stories. Visit fisherlibrary.org for the full schedule of films.
For more information, call 423-745-7782 or visit the library on the web through Facebook or at www.fisher library.org
