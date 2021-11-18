Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower has announced that he has named Athens native Rachel Buckley the comptroller’s office general counsel.
Effective immediately, Buckley will be the chief legal advisor for the office and its 12 divisions, and she will oversee the legal work produced within the office of general counsel.
“Rachel is an excellent attorney and has a wide variety of legal expertise on matters that impact state and local governments,” said Mumpower. “I value her judgment and I am confident that she will help our office fulfill its mission to make government work better.”
A native of Athens, Buckley began working for the state in 2013 as an assistant general counsel in the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
She later served as an assistant attorney general in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.
She joined the comptroller’s office in 2017 as assistant open records counsel and was later named an assistant general counsel.
She is a graduate of St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville.
She is licensed to practice law in the State of Tennessee and has been admitted to the United States District Court for both the Eastern and Western Districts of Tennessee. Additionally, she is a 2020 graduate of LEAD Tennessee.
