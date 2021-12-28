The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Keith Lane, from Crestway Drive to Powers Path. This closure will last until Friday, Dec. 31, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for construction work related to the new school structure.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Athens Utilities Board offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
AUB will have personnel across the organization on call around the clock to respond to any customer or system trouble.
Customers should call 745-3131 to report power outages or trouble with other AUB-provided utility services.
For anyone planning to pay their county property taxes before the end of the year, the McMinn County Trustee’s Office will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, for New Years.
Property taxes may be paid anytime online. Go to www.tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County, and follow instructions. Payments may also be mailed or there is a drop box located at top of steps on the Washington Avenue side of the courthouse across from the former Riddle and Wallace Drugstore.
For more information, call the Trustee’s Office at 745-1291 or email mcminntrustee@comcast.net
Anyone planing to pay their Athens property taxes before the end of the calendar year for income tax purposes is reminded that Athens City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Only those property tax payments received prior to 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 or postmarked prior to midnight on Dec. 31, will be stamped paid for the 2021 calendar year.
For more information, contact Mike Keith, Finance Director, at 423-744-2710; or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
