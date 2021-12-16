The City of Athens is considering applying for federal funding to advance the medical training of some of its firefighters.
During Monday’s Athens City Council study session, Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth reviewed his request for grant funding through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
This funding opportunity is for Fiscal Year 2021 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which focuses on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards.
According to the resolution that will come before the council at Tuesday’s regular meeting, the program objectives are “to provide critically-needed resources that equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability, and support community resilience.”
Ainsworth told the council that the city has applied for this grant in the past, including last year when the application was denied.
“This year, we’re wanting to try to seek out some money to send some staff to EMT school,” he said.
If successful in obtaining the grant, Ainsworth said the funds will be utilized to send seven firefighters to EMT training at Cleveland State Community College. He noted that the city’s call volume has increased since the Athens Fire Department became first responders on medical calls last year.
The goal in applying for this grant would be to utilize the funding to cover college tuition for Advanced EMT School, registration and application fees, overtime for staff attending class on scheduled off days and shift coverage to back fill on duty staff. If the grant is awarded, the city would commit to a local match of 5% of the cost of the project.
“We’re going for everything to where it shouldn’t cost us any more than 5%,” said Ainsworth.
