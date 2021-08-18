After delaying its decision for a month, the Athens City Council voted in favor a hotel/motel tax on Tuesday night.
In a split vote, the council approved the implementation of a 4% hotel occupancy privilege tax. The motion to pass the second and final reading of the ordinance was made by Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller and seconded by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan.
The motion passed, 4-1, with only Council Member Dick Pelley casting a dissenting vote.
Last month, Council Member Jordan Curtis made a motion to approve the ordinance on final reading, but after comments from Coordinated Charities Executive Director Kevin Lane during the accompanying public hearing, Curtis withdrew his motion. Instead, Witt McMahan made a motion to postpone action on the ordinance until last night’s meeting.
Lane’s concern was the potential effect on the local homeless population of increasing the cost to stay in hotels. He asked if an exemption could be written into the ordinance for anyone who can prove that a hotel has been their permanent residence for 30 days or longer.
In response, City Manager C. Seth Sumner noted a provision in the ordinance which states: “When a person has maintained occupancy for 30 continuous days, the person shall receive from the operator a refund or credit for the tax previously collected from or charged to said person, and the operator shall receive credit, in the form of a deduction on the monthly tax return, for the amount of the tax if previously remitted to the city.”
Lane responded favorably when he learned of this provision, but the council still decided to postpone its vote until last night.
Prior to the vote on Tuesday, Pelley renewed his opposition to the measure.
“Research shows that, if you implement this, it will be a deterrent to people wanting to stay in Athens,” said Pelley.
Witt McMahan asked Pelley if he had brought any of his research to present to the council, but said he had not.
Curtis then cited a report by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) that evaluated the type of concern raised by Pelley.
Curtis quoted a portion of the report as stating: “Small tax increases have little effect on hotels’ performance.”
Lockmiller then reiterated the provision in the ordinance regarding long-term hotel stays tat provides relief for homeless occupants.
“It’s important to let everybody know that at 30 days, they do not have to pay that tax,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.