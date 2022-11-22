Robert Stinson Thompson will serve as master of ceremony for the 60th Annual Cleveland-Athens Cotillion Holly Ball on Friday, Dec. 30.
Thompson has a longstanding history of attending and supporting the Cotillion. His wife, Ramona Marie Thompson, has been an active member in the Cotillion since 2003.
Thompson is the son of James S. Thompson and the late Patricia Bryan Thompson, who was also an active member of the Cotillion for over 40 years until her death in 2016.
Thompson is a graduate of Cleveland High School, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and the University of Tennessee College of Law. He has been married to his wife, Ramona, for over 25 years. They have four daughters: Gabrielle, Elsa, Emma, and Adelaide.
Thompson presented their eldest daughter, Gabrielle, as a debutante in 2021.
According to a news release, “He looks forward to presenting their twins, Elsa and Emma, as debutantes in December 2023, and their youngest daughter, Adelaide, in December 2025.”
Thompson is a founding partner of Logan-Thompson, P.C. law firm. He is a longtime resident of Cleveland and remains active in the Bradley County area through various community and civic organizations. He has served on many local boards, including the Cleveland Family YMCA, Bradley/Cleveland Public Education Foundation, Cleveland Country Club, Cleveland Sertoma Club, United Way of the Ocoee Region, and Greeneville Federal Bank. He is a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
The news release stated, “It is a holiday tradition for the Thompson family to attend the Holly Ball, and Mr. Thompson is looking forward to hosting the Cleveland-Athens Cotillion’s presentation of the 2022 debutantes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.