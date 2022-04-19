City of Athens officials have announced that the current interim chief of police will be retained permanently in that role.
Fred Schultz has been named chief of police for the Athens Police Department by City Manager C. Seth Sumner. Schultz has served as the interim chief of police for the past six months and previously served as lieutenant of the special services division of the Athens Police Department.
Schultz is a native Athenian and has been a member of the City of Athens since 2004. His previous law enforcement experience includes 12 years with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and the regional Drug Task Force for one year.
Schultz is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving the nation for six years.
“I am truly humbled by the opportunity to lead the Athens Police Department and to serve the citizens of Athens,” Schultz said. “I love my hometown, so this means more than a title to me. It is the continuation of a lifetime commitment. I want to ensure that the Athens Police Department and our officers reach their fullest potential.”
“Chief Schultz’ team-first approach and the steadfast support he has shown during the interim role has been remarkable. I have been particularly impressed by the influence his leadership has had on the entire department and all of Team Athens,” Sumner added. “Our officers provide a mission critical role protecting our community and I am very proud to see stability and support in their work environment. Chief Schultz has my full confidence and I am grateful that he will continue serving the Friendly City in this new role.”
