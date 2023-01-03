Calhoun City Manager Joe Bryan reflected on 2022 and discussed what the town hopes to accomplish in the new year.
According to Bryan, the City of Calhoun had many improvements last year.
“Financially, the city has seen an increase in its general fund balance, as well as securing American Rescue Act funding,” Bryan said. “Both of these funds will allow the city to make additional improvements in the months to come.”
The rescue act funding provided assets to Calhoun’s police and fire departments.
“The rescue act funds have already allowed the fire department to purchase a boat that will be used for any emergency that arises on the Hiwassee River. Having this boat will allow the fire department to be a first responder to any rescue on the river and will offer the department the ability to assist other departments in the area with water rescues,” he noted. “The police department is also benefiting from the rescue act funds in having the ability to equip a new vehicle with the latest equipment available. During the next year both the police and fire departments will continue to upgrade their equipment through these federal monies.”
Work on the new sidewalk on Highway 163 from Church Street to Main Street began last year as well, according to Bryan.
“The new sidewalk will provide a safe route and handicap access along Highway 163 with a crosswalk to the Hiwassee Meadowland Park,” he noted. “This new sidewalk is the initial phase of a 10 year plan that would expand the sidewalk to Highway 11 and eventually connect Calhoun to Charleston with a safe pedestrian route.”
Hiwassee Meadowland Park was reserved most weekends from spring through fall with various events being held there.
“Group events have ranged from as many as 500 people to small family gatherings. Three weddings have taken place in the park pavilion and several corporate groups have used the park for company picnics and fun events,” Bryan said. “City sponsored events at the park continue, including the River Town Festival, Christmas in the Park, Booger Hill and various events sponsored by the Calhoun Public Library. Area local churches are also using the park and pavilion for many of their events and services.”
One of the town’s priorities for this year will be to provide improvements to the park’s playground.
“The current playground, now more than 20 years old, is in need of many repairs and rescue act funds were approved to replace and repair many sections of the playground,” Bryan stated. “It is hoped that the new playground could be in place by the end of 2023. More picnic tables and benches throughout the park will also be installed in 2023. There is also a plan to improve the entrance to the park by relocating the park sign and utilities to allow better access to the parking areas coming west on Highway 163.”
Another priority is to continue the street paving projects this year.
“The city has appropriated paving funds from the general budget and governor’s funds, and will also use a portion of the rescue act funds for this project,” he said. “The areas north of Highway 163 will be the main target area for paving, with additional repairs on Church Street and Cherokee Crossing.”
One major project the city is working on is the possibility of a greenway.
“The city will continue to work with TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) in securing a rezoning request for an 18 acre site within the town for a potential site for a greenway and recreational area. More corporate and business endorsements for the project have been received this year, including the Tennessee Trail of Tears Association” noted Bryan. “The future plan would link the towns of Calhoun and Charleston with a pedestrian walkway across the Hiwassee River and could eventually link to the Cleveland greenway, which has plans to come to the City of Charleston.”
Bryan expressed his interest in seeing the River Town Festival continue to grow.
“The River Town Festival will continue to be modified and expanded. This past year saw the largest number of participants ever at the duck race on the Hiwassee, the boat regatta, excursions on the Hiwassee Queen, and kayak and canoe trips to the potential greenway area,” he said. “More events are planned at the river and the festival may be expanded so that events at the park could take place in cooler weather. The city will continue to promote the Hiwassee River as one of Tennessee’s scenic rivers.”
According to Bryan, the number one priority for Calhoun this year will be to continue working with the county and state to secure funding for water line expansion to exit 36.
“Once water is available, this 18 acre site will provide space for a retail travel center, fast food restaurants and other potential businesses. Development of this site would expand the tax base for the city and would create new jobs for the surrounding areas. Currently the site has been excavated and leveled with entrance routes constructed,” Bryan expressed. “Though Calhoun maintains a small town atmosphere, there is a need to have more housing available, which could lead to a population increase. An increase in population would allow the city to have more access to grant funds and could lead to new businesses coming to the area. There are several areas within the city limits where new housing could be constructed, with some of these tracts currently for sale.”
