Damage done, no injuries in wreck at TWU tennis courts

Dewey Morgan Editor

Feb 22, 2023

Tennessee Wesleyan University officials are assessing damage to the school's tennis courts after a wreck over the weekend.

According to the Athens Police Department, the wreck happened at about 7:02 a.m. Saturday and was reportedly the result of the driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

The driver, a 50 year old Athens man, was driving east on Cook Drive when he apparently dozed off and ended up going through the fencing on the courts and settling in midway through the area.

Some damage was done to the fencing and more on the courts themselves, but APD officials noted that there were no injuries and no charges would be brought against the driver.
