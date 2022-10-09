Move with the Mayor

Shown here, Athens City Mayor Bo Perkinson and McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and friends gathered to walk at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA walking track following the United Way Campaign Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 29, which is also known as World Heart Day - a day spreading awareness about heart disease and stroke and encouraging physical activity to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease across the county.

 Special to The DPA

