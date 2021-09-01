The Monroe Area Council for the Arts (MACA) recently distributed thousands of personal protective equipment to different organizations and businesses across the county to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to MACA Executive Director Rebecca Inman, the supplies were donated to MACA from the Amazon Donation Hub program.
“It is now more important than ever that we, as a community, pull together our resources,” Inman expressed. “We are thrilled that we had the opportunity to share these blessings to our community in such a way in these trying times.”
Inman expressed her excitement on being able to provide PPE — which includes masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, gloves, sanitizing wipes, disinfectant sprays and cleaners — to many locations throughout Monroe County.
“I am absolutely thrilled to help out our county as a whole to fight against COVID,” Inman said. “Times are scary and people are sick and dying, so this is such a need.”
Inman plans to continue ordering PPE as it is available on Amazon.
“We can only order as supplies are there,” she noted. “Some days there are products that aren’t available and other days they are, so as it is available and there is a need for it then I will continue to order it for the county.”
She has received considerable gratitude from some of the organizations that she has delivered PPE supplies to.
Currently MACA has distributed PPE to Monroe County Schools, Sweetwater City Schools; bus drivers; Monroe County Rescue Squad; Notchey Creek and Coker Creek fire departments; Boys and Girls Club; Cora Veal Senior Center; Meals on Wheels; Monroe County Head Start; Monroe County Health Council; Monroe County Prevention & Wellness Coalition; Monroe STOPe; Sweetwater Valley Citizens for the Arts; Monroe County Sports and Civics Club; Fresh Start; and many local businesses.
“It makes my heart so full that I was able to help the community in such a way,” Inman expressed. “It is such a blessing to be able to receive these products at this time and it really overjoyed me to be able to share this blessing with everybody in the community.”
While MACA may be part of the Amazon Donation Hub Program, there are shipping costs on the orders. If anyone would like to contribute to the shipping costs or support MACA in any way, they can contact MACA at 423-442-3210 or P.O. Box 491, Madisonville.
