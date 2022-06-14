Boy Scout Troop 118 will hold a rummage sale at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s community-wide Trash & Treasure Sale benefitting the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum will begin with a Premiere Night (early buying privileges) on Tuesday, June 21. Admission on that night is $10, but the remaining days of the sale, June 22-25, are free and open to the public.
The sale will take place at two locations — the lower level of the museum, located at 522 West Madison Avenue, and the Museum Annex, located next to the museum.
Donations will be accepted at the annex location during the week prior to the sale, June 15-18.
For more information, check the Museum’s Facebook page or website (www.livingheritagemuseum.org), or call the museum at 423-745-0329.
Summer reading has begun at Etowah Carnegie Library.
All programs are free and in-person. Programs will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they cannot be moved indoors.
Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information.
Register and log reading at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For complete program details, visit www.etowahlibrary.com
Call the library at 423-263-9475 with any questions.
Free lunches will be served Monday-Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.
The Meigs-Decatur Public Library will host Athens author Stephanie Campisi on Wednesday, June 15, at 1 p.m.
Campisi will be reading some of her children’s books.
The event is free and open to all. The library is located at 120 E. Memorial Drive in Decatur.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, June 14 and 28. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
Athens Movie Palace is hosting the $2 Summer Series.
The series is sponsored by Domino’s of Athens and proceeds will benefit the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties.
The Summer Series movies will be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; noon on Mondays; and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The movies are as follows:
• June 15: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
• June 18, 20, 22: Rascal Rebel Rabbit
• June 25, 27, 29: The Angry Birds Movie
• July 2, 4, 6: The Secret Life of Pets
• July 9, 11, 13: The Flintstones
• July 16, 18, 20: Madagascar
• July 23, 25, 27: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The market is also open Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
