Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker held a press conference on Wednesday in regard to the bus wreck that took place Tuesday afternoon.
“Our hearts are heavy and they will be for some time,” Baker expressed. “We have students who are very sad and grieving, we have faculty who are grieving, and we have a grieving community.”
Baker stated during the conference that people from across the region have reached out to offer support since the incident occurred.
The wreck claimed the lives of two individuals and left several others injured.
“Our school community lost a wonderful, dedicated employee and a friend to our school and children,” said Baker. “We also lost a beautiful seven-year-old girl.”
According to Baker, staff members of the school attended the scene of the crash as well as the hospital to support the students and families.
“We came together to hold each other up, we have had an outpouring of love, concern and offers for assistance for this area across the state, across the nation actually,” he stated.
He expressed his “sincere gratitude” to Hamilton County Director of Schools Bryan Johnson and his staff for meeting up with the staff of Meigs County Schools at the hospital in Chattanooga Tuesday night.
“(They) stayed with us there (at the hospital) until about 1 a.m. He didn’t have to do that,” Baker said. “He and his staff had been through this recently and they had a lot of great advice, a lot of good ideas, information sharing, and brought us food. He was outstanding.”
Though Wednesday was a remote learning day for students, Baker stated they deployed their crisis response team to Meigs South Elementary School to speak with the teachers and several students who attended that day.
“We have a hurt community, a hurt school community and we are going to need everybody’s prayers and support to get everyone back to where they need to be,” expressed Baker.
Many different agencies attended the crash scene during the incident, with first responders arriving to the scene that stretched as far away as Sevier County.
United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties is taking donations to help support the families of the students and faculty that were involved in the incident.
“There will be other support opportunities made available for the community to help,” Baker announced. “That information will be made available as soon as we have it.”
He delivered what information he could about the students who were sent to the hospital.
“This time, the only information that we have on students is they are remaining in the hospital,” Baker said. “There are four students in the hospital at this time and they remain in stable condition.”
He believes that students, faculty and the community will be affected by the event for a long time.
“What is important in addressing this is that we return to normalcy as soon as we can,” he said. “As we were leaving Meigs South earlier today a young first grade student was there to talk. He was leaving with his grandmother, he stopped and looked at his teacher and said ‘I’m coming to school tomorrow and on the bus.’”
Students from various age ranges were on the bus during the wreck, according to Baker, ranging from elementary students to high school students.
“When I got there (the scene of the incident) there were high school students and middle school students taking care of the younger students along with the emergency responders,” he noted. “That concern was there for them.”
On Wednesday night, a community vigil was held to honor those affected by the wreck.
During the event, attendees sang songs and lit candles.
“I’ve seen a lot of animosity between people, but it doesn’t matter who’s in the White House,” said one person at the vigil. “What matters are your brothers and sisters next to you.”
There has also been reaction to the wreck from across the state as well. Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn was at Wednesday’s press conference and released a comment after the wreck occurred.
“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County …,” Schwinn said. “No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.