The H.O.P.E. Center is a non-profit organization that has been providing aid for area citizens for nearly 30 years.
The McMinn County organization is turning 30 years old next year, as it was originally founded in 1993.
According to H.O.P.E. Center Executive Director Kelley Weber, the H.O.P.E. Center is a non-profit organization that serves children and adults who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and abuse.
“The mission of the H.O.P.E. Center is to improve the lives of those affected through various services including protection, advocacy and education,” Weber said. “Improving the quality of life for victims will result in a better life, hope for the future and a stronger community for all.”
The center offers a variety of services, such as victim advocacy — which consists of educating, networking and directly supporting or advocating for victims; forensic interviews — which are interviews conducted in a legally defensible, non-leading manner (National Children’s Advocacy Center trained) referred by Department of Children’s Services and law enforcement; forensic medical exams — which are medical exams provided by a sexual assault nurse examiner; counseling; parenting classes; crisis intervention and emotional support; court support and court preparation; community outreach and prevention education; and professional continuing education, which is required for all professionals working in child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
“The H.O.P.E. Center, Inc. is the result of this community’s recognition of need, the need to assist the children and families who have been victimized by child sex abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The original board of directors was established in 1989. Through the efforts of many individuals and financial support from the community the agency was created in 1993,” Weber stated. “The McMinn United Way purchased the domestic violence shelter. Since June 1993, the agency has been offering hopeful options for victims of violence in the home. It is the goal of the staff and board of directors of the H.O.P.E. Center to keep this community initiative alive and to foster an even greater community involvement.”
According to Weber, violence affects both the home of the victims and the community.
“In 1998, the need to provide expanded services was identified in the realm of victims of adult rape/sexual assault. Funding was secured that year and we became a dual-issue program. In 1999, discussions occurred with the district attorney general about the need for services for children who were sexually abused,” Weber noted. “The district attorney agreed that services were needed and requested that the H.O.P.E. Center be the agency to administer the program. In 2000, the 10th Judicial District Children’s Advocacy Center started working in conjunction with the Department of Children’s Services, local law enforcement, district attorney general’s office, juvenile court services and Omni Community Health to provide services to children with allegations of child sex abuse, severe physical abuse or had witnessed a violent crime.”
Weber stated that in 2000 the H.O.P.E. Center became the only organization in Tennessee to provide services for all three issues.
“The 10th Judicial District CAC is located in the center of the four counties it serves. The Children’s Advocacy Center serves child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse and their families, from Polk, Bradley, McMinn and Monroe counties. The H.O.P.E. Center, Inc. has been a United Way partner agency in McMinn County since 1993 and in Monroe County since 1997,” Weber said. “In 2010 the United Way of Bradley County, with the help of a generous community member, a second facility was purchased in Bradley County to further help victims receive services closer to their geographical location.”
The H.O.P.E. Center continues to develop sections of the organization to better serve those in need.
“In 2021, the H.O.P.E. Center added a medical component to the sexual assault program to allow victims to come to a trauma informed location to receive medical treatment following an assault,” Weber recalled. “In 2022, transitional housing is being added to the scope of services provided by the agency to ensure victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are provided a short-term option before moving into the communities. These services will include educational opportunities in life skills that victims and their families will need in moving forward.”
According to information Weber provided to show the impact the H.O.P.E. Center has had on the community: (statistics for 2021-2022) Clients served for domestic violence totaled 360 (110 clients and children in shelter, 2,226 bednights); clients served for adult sexual assault numbered 55 with three forensic assault exams; clients served at the Children’s Advocacy Center for child sex abuse and severe physical abuse allegations included 639 forensic interviews, 56 forensic medical exams and 42 cases referred for prosecution.
“The H.O.P.E. Center is in the process of renovating a new domestic violence shelter facility that will allow the opportunity to go from a nine bed shelter to housing 16 women and children seeking emergency shelter,” she said. “Once we have moved from our current location, the existing shelter will become transitional housing apartments for women and children who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault that are in need of permanent housing and are experiencing wait times in securing it.”
The new location for the H.O.P.E. Center will be on an adjacent property to the currently existing building.
The H.O.P.E. Center’s current goal is to provide a housing navigator for support in finding permanent housing and advocacy during the transition period.
“It is my hope that we will be able to lead others to understand the impact of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in our communities by taking a stand to stop the generational violence that is impacting so many,” Weber expressed. “Our goal is to continue to partner with our community to reach individuals that are in need of our services and see how we as a community can change the path of violence for future generations.”
Looking ahead, Weber would like to find more ways of providing both a connection and information to the community.
“We would like to expand services into the local school systems as a liaison for child abuse and domestic violence,” she noted. “We would also like to open a center in Monroe County for our Children’s Advocacy Center.”
