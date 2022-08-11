MEDIC Regional Blood Center donors will receive Dollywood tickets starting Aug. 15, while supplies last.
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August, including blood donors, who will receive a park ticket with their donation.
Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff does anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.
The City of Athens has scheduled its 200th anniversary celebration for Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The celebration will be held downtown at Market Park beginning at 6 p.m. and the community is invited to gather for fellowship, historic storytelling, and an old-fashioned chicken dinner.
Seating for the dinner is limited to 500 reservations due to the effort needed to plan and arrange for this large event. Anyone not wanting to have dinner is still encouraged to bring their own chairs and attend the storytelling program.
To reserve your seat and chicken dinner, make your reservation on the Athens website at www.AthensTN.gov/Parks or call 423-744-2700, opt. 3 for assistance.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Steve Byrum, author of “August 1, 1946. The Battle of Athens, Tennessee.” Other guest speakers and special video presentations are being planned.
For questions regarding the Athens Bicentennial Celebration, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, opt. 9.
The Friends of the Etowah Carnegie Library will be holding their monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, on the first floor of the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The City of Niota is introducing a new event that will last over several months or as long as interest is shown by the community and surrounding areas. A series of informational sessions are planned to begin at 5 p.m. at the Niota Depot just prior to the 6 p.m. bingo game. The public is invited to attend and learn about the area.
Anyone who stays for bingo will have a chance to win some prizes. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tennessee Overhill will be the topic for the second session on Aug. 12.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following temporary closure:
The Athens Recycle Center Household Hazardous Waste Container will be temporarily closed until Friday, Aug. 19, due to staffing shortages. The facility will re-open on Saturday, Aug. 20, for regular business hours.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Aug. 23 and 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced that the Brunch at the Farmers Market event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9:30-11 a.m.
Tickets are available online at athenstn.gov/parks and must be purchased in advance, as limited quantities will be available.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
On Tuesday, June 21, the Athens City Council enacted the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
A summary of the enacted budget showing the intended uses and information supporting the budget actions taken by City Council is available for public inspection in the Office of Finance, Athens City Hall, 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The annual budget is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance/
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
McMinn County High School Class of 1992 is preparing to hold its 30-year reunion. On Friday, Sept. 2, class members will reminisce on Friday nights under the lights at the McMinn County football field while watching the Cherokees take on Rhea County.
Game tickets may be purchased through the office prior to the game or at the gate. There will be a section designated for class members to sit together.
On Saturday, Sept, 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., a causal get-together will be held at Mouse Creek Golf Course, located at 1118 Congress Parkway N. in Athens. The event fee is $10 per person and may be paid at the door.
Dinner will feature the Big Daddy’s Barbecue Food Truck on site. This will be in addition to the $10 event fee. A cash bar will be available.
Class members are encouraged to pass this information along to those in the 1992 graduating class who are not on social media.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The market is also open Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building. The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
