Four members of the Athens Fire Department participated in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event in Nashville.
The event was held early morning on Saturday, Sept. 11 where firefighters who participated in the event climbed 110 stories in remembrance of the 343 New York firefighters who died 20 years ago at the Twin Towers on 9/11/2001.
According to the website, nashvillestairclimb.com, there were two reasons for choosing a stair climb for the event.
The first reason is that the firefighters at the Twin Towers in 2001 had to climb the stairs of the 110-story building in order to rescue and evacuate people and to reach the floors on fire.
The second reason is a commitment to firefighters and community safety through physical fitness training.
Only 343 firefighters are able to participate in the event each year, as each one participates in the climb in full gear for a specific person who perished in the incident.
The firefighters who climb receive a badge to wear during the event that contains the name and photograph of one of the FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, the City of Athens has had firefighters participate in the stair climb for several years.
“It was very important for our firefighters to go this year with it being the 20th anniversary of the most tragic incident that occurred in our lifetime,” Sumner said. “It shook us all to our core that America could be attacked in that kind of manner and to me the most important thing is the memory of those heroes that were there, that were running into action to save lives, who did a tremendous job and paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is important to keep that honor, that heritage and also to keep that very real threat alive in our minds that our first responders do that day in and day out with police, fire, EMS and more all rushing into these situations and never knowing what they are going to encounter.”
The four members of the AFD to participate in the event were Chad Ramsey, Ty Gable, Taylor Hicks and Heather Grueber.
Ramsey stated he wanted to participate in the event to show respect, especially with this year being the 20th year since the tragedy.
“We typically send a team to do this climb in Nashville, to participate and pay tribute to these individuals who paid the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago, so this was a good way to honor them,” Ramsey said. “The event in Nashville also supports the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, so we are sponsored and pay dues to go and be a part of the program. All proceeds to this fundraiser go to help support families that have been affected, to this day, by that event, so this is also a way to give back and finish what those firefighters started to do.”
Gable agreed with Ramsey and stated the event was to honor the firefighters who gave their lives during the incident 20 years ago.
“This gives us a slight understanding of how that day went,” he expressed. “Just the climbing itself was pretty tough, so that gave us just a little bit of an understanding of what they were going through.”
Hicks believes the event is a way to make sure people don’t forget about the incident and to make sure the names of those who were lost live on.
“We get to see some of the circumstances they were under, some of the conditions,” Hicks noted. “We finished our climb. We did 110 stories and not a lot of them made it 110 stories, so we want to finish that climb for them and remember their name.”
Grueber stated it is also a physical challenge for the participants to feel in the moment.
“You are going up the stairwell and you have time to think and reflect. We talked about it as a group and imagine that they had to do this but then they also had to save people too,” she expressed. “They are exhausted not just from the climbing but they are expected to do their job when they get to the floors, so for us it is an experience.”
Ramsey stated the event gives a sense of pride to be able to do something for “your fallen brothers” who were unable to accomplish it.
“It gives you a sense of remembrance, a sense of gratitude for the sacrifice they made. When you are in the moment you are physically exhausted from the climb. You are in heavy gear and then you realize their decision to climb was just the first half. The second half was fire suppression, rescue operations, these guys were put into some really bad circumstances and a lot of them knew they weren’t coming back,” Ramsey said. “It is really a humbling experience. These guys were marching to their deaths and they knew that, yet they continued to go up the staircase and never looked back. So it is really humbling to think about the courage those guys had that day.”
Hicks stated it made it him feel grateful to see the impact of the men and women who serve as firefighters.
“They took an oath to serve and protect and that is what their main job was there,” he expressed. “A lot of them probably knew they weren’t going to walk away from that, yet they performed their job to save as many people as they could. It took a lot of courage and they risked it all to make sure other people could go on and, looking at that, it hits you right in the heart.”
Gable stated that he wasn’t even a year old when the Twin Towers were hit in 2001.
“To me, being there for the climb was like the world stopped turning for a minute,” he said. “It was very humbling and it was an honor to do this and I plan on going back next year to do it again.”
Grueber believes the event is a reminder that all firefighters are a “great big family.”
“We still consider these lost firefighters our brothers, so for me that means a lot,” she stated. “I think that this hits everyone different. I think it means something different to everybody, but this event is something I think everyone should experience.”
Ramsey stated his biggest takeaway from the event is that not every day is promised.
“These guys went on shift that morning, just like everyone at the World Trade Center, just everyone was going about their day normally and didn’t expect for everything that it did that day,” he expressed. “These firefighters would have told their families goodbye before work, they would have said goodbye to their friends that they hung out with the night before, potentially looked forward to plans they made for the weekend, but then they didn’t see past 10:15 a.m. that day. That was it for them.”
Hicks stated his largest takeaway from the event is the importance of family.
“I have a three year old son and I have another one on the way and, from a firefighter standpoint, 343 families lost someone that day,” Hicks stated. “To go into the towers, knowing that you may never see your family again, is pretty selfless and I couldn’t imagine it, so this climb is not only for the firefighter but it is for their families.”
Gable learned to “not get complacent” with the job and take a serious approach to each day in addition to acquiring as much training as possible.
“When you really think about it, the fires were put out and the debris was cleaned up but the sacrifices those guys made that day kind of ignited a flame that will never die out,” Ramsey expressed. “They instilled a pride nationwide showing that even in the face of the darkest day in modern history there are still Americans, still brave individuals that realize that no matter what is going to happen to them they stand for something. They stand for honor, courage and integrity and that is what those people did that day.”
