Grant recipients will be announced in October and awards will be distributed during the fourth quarter. All non-profit organizations in the Athens Federal Foundation service area that fit the organization’s mission can apply, including those in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk counties. Foundation officials anticipate receiving more requests for support than they can approve but encourage all applicants to apply and keep the foundation informed of their activities and needs.
In 2021, the foundation awarded more than $178,000 to 30 local non-profit and charitable organizations.
The foundation’s mission is to “support and fund community development via affordable housing, job training and programs that assist the economically disadvantaged,” according to a news release. “The foundation will also consider requests for educational initiatives, health care programs and supportive human service programs. The foundation continues to narrow its mission to better focus on health, safety and the security of human life.”
According to Foundation President and CEO Jeff Cunningham, “all local non-profit and charitable organizations with the same or similar missions are encouraged to apply for 2022 grants. There is no denying the overwhelming need in our community and the foundation is dedicated to its mission of providing support for essential program development. … We expect the foundation’s assets to continue to grow, allowing us to grant additional funds each year to deserving causes.”
