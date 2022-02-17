MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet in a called session on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting will be to certify petitions for the May 3 primary and candidates who qualified as independents for Aug. 4.
E-911 Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. in the EOC Center. There will be several guest speakers attending this meeting to speak regarding fiber optics, cybersecurity and cyber insurance coverage.
County Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The Beer Board will meet just prior to the regular commission meeting at 7:15 p.m.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.