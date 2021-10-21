The Athens City Council has suspended City Manager C. Seth Sumner for two weeks.
At the conclusion of more than 10 hours of a special called meeting that spanned two sessions beginning on Aug. 10 and concluding on Monday night, the council voted in favor of suspending Sumner without pay for two weeks. The motion to suspend was made by Council Member Frances Witt McMahan and seconded by Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller.
It passed, 4-1, with only Council Member Dick Pelley voting against the measure. Pelley had earlier made a motion to fire Sumner, but it failed to gain a second.
Included in the disciplinary action is a council evaluation of Sumner’s performance. Sumner is already evaluated once per year by the council, but council members opted to perform an additional review of his job performance in the wake of the allegations against Sumner.
Sumner’s suspension was effective immediately and prevented his participation in Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. In separate action taken by the council at Monday’s meeting, Pelley made a motion to install Assistant to the City Manager James Gallup as the interim city manager during Sumner’s absence. This motion was seconded by Lockmiller and passed unanimously.
The premise for the special called meeting was a series of allegations levied against Sumner, which included (in this order): 1. Sumner’s alleged involvement in the disappearance of two cameras from the Athens Police Department; 2. Allegations by former Police Chief Cliff Couch that Sumner retaliated against Couch after Couch reported the missing cameras to the office of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump; 3. Sumner’s demeanor when dealing with staff and others when conflicts arise; 4. An incident where Sumner was cited for possession of a firearm on airport property; and 5. An allegation that Sumner and/or Mayor Bo Perkinson said that a citizen threatened Sumner’s life.
In between the two sessions of the called meeting, Sumner fired Couch on Friday, Oct. 8. Sumner has said there are reasons for Couch’s termination that go beyond the issues discussed during Monday’s meeting.
However, Sumner has not stated those reasons publicly citing, in part, a potential lawsuit being brought against the city by Couch.
Subsequent to Monday’s meeting at the start of Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, Finance Director Mike Keith asked to make a statement on behalf of the city department heads in support of Sumner’s decision to fire Couch. Keith was flanked by other city department heads including Steven Croft (IT), Brandon Ainsworth (Fire Department), Nina Edmonds (Human Resources), Anthony Casteel (Community Development), Ben Burchfield (Public Works) and Austin Fesmire (Parks & Recreation).
At the conclusion of testimony on Monday night, the council deliberated about potential disciplinary action against Sumner.
Pelley began this portion by summarizing his reasons for recommending Sumner’s termination, which included Pelley’s allegations that Sumner had been dishonest with the council and in other instances and that Sumner is unqualified to be city manager.
“Seth has clearly disgraced this city in so many ways,” said Pelley. “If you choose to ignore it, guys (council members), then I can’t wait to see how you justify your silence when you are under oath. Our integrity is what is on display here tonight. I hope you all will do the right thing and start bringing this city together, and that can only happen with new leadership.”
Witt McMahan then detailed the reasons she felt a suspension was the best course of action in disciplining Sumner. Those reasons included the firing of Couch when, according to Sumner, the problems with Couch’s leadership had begun long before Couch’s ultimate termination; that, by Sumner’s own admission, Couch had not been sufficiently vetted by Sumner prior to his hiring; and that Sumner had not disclosed to the council the incident involving Sumner’s possession of a gun.
“The biggest thing here for me is are your assets greater than your liabilities to the city … There are a number of things that I really appreciate in what you’ve done in the city and I think that most people feel that way,” said Witt McMahan. “So, if I’m asked, yeah, I think your assets are greater than your liabilities. I do feel like there’s some things that need to be worked on and we can’t wait on it. We definitely need to work on some things.”
Lockmiller was next to express his support of suspending Sumner and said he agreed with Witt McMahan’s assessment. He also noted his concern that Couch’s firing occurred prior to completion of the called meeting.
“I don’t think you’ve done enough to get fired tonight, but time off to let us soak this in and then we’ll back up and punt at the end of two weeks is my suggestion,” said Lockmiller.
Council Member Jordan Curtis agreed with Witt McMahan and Lockmiller that Sumner should take some time off.
“I certainly don’t think that what’s been discussed, what we’ve drilled down to, is worthy of termination, but I do think we need to evaluate some kind of action,” he said. “It can maybe be a healing process both ways to get some time off and hit the reset button.”
Perkinson agreed that the gun possession incident should have been reported to the council. He advocated for an evaluation of Sumner’s job performance and recommended that the council develop “specific objectives” based on that evaluation.
“It’s not been easy to sit up here and try to absorb all this information and discern what the truth is, but I really want you (the community) to understand each council member is earnestly seeking the truth, earnestly seeking to do the right thing, and trying to make our community, which is already a really good community … better. That’s what we’re all about,” said Perkinson.
The first session of this called meeting concluded before completion of the second item. That is where Monday’s meeting resumed. Former Police Chief Cliff Couch was called to testify and he gave a statement prior to opening the floor for questions.
Pelley began the questioning of Couch, but before Couch delivered a response, he said, “Respectfully, this thing turned into a circus last time. I’m not really feeling in the mood to dance at the circus tonight,” before stepping down and ending his testimony.
Sumner was then called to testify on item number two and Pelley was again the first to ask questions. Following a statement from Pelley, he spent approximately an hour and 40 minutes interacting with Sumner on a variety of topics.
The meeting moved on to item three during which Witt McMahan and Lockmiller queried Sumner. Athens resident Larry Eaton was also afforded time to testify during this portion of the meeting.
Item number four saw questioning of Sumner from Witt McMahan, Lockmiller, Pelley and Curtis. It was noted during this portion that the citation against Sumner for gun possession had been dismissed and also resulted in the forfeiture of Sumner’s firearm.
No questions were posed on item number five since a lawsuit has been filed related to that issue.
