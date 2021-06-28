A new resident to McMinn County holds the unofficial distinction as being the most decorated junior ranger, according to the National Park Service.
Aida Frey, 19, has been traveling to various national parks and being involved in programs for the past nine years. She and her family recently moved to Etowah from Illinois.
“I like traveling with my parents and when we go visit the national parks and go into the visitor center there is a park ranger that has booklets that the junior rangers do,” Frey said. “The booklets have questions and activities about the specific park that you are at, so I’ve been doing this for so long because every booklet that I do is always unique and I always learn something at these national parks.”
She noted that a person receives a park badge upon completing their booklets.
“I just think it is awesome and intriguing,” she expressed. “I have over 2,000 badges, pins and medals and I have been to 345 national parks.”
Her interest came from her enjoyment of experiencing different things and meeting different people.
“It is a pretty awesome experience,” she said. “I plan to go to college for graphic design because I want to design junior ranger booklets, create pamphlets and create videos for the national parks because at the visitor center they usually have some sort of informational video and they are typically outdated or inaccurate, so I want to update those videos and make them better.”
Frey stated she has learned a lot through her junior ranger career and has met many people as well.
“I have been to 48 states and that is a lot of people to talk to and they have given me advice or they had given us extra tours of the national parks or I’d get to meet really high up people like the director of the National Park Service and that was like meeting the president, which I have met President Jimmy Carter,” she expressed. “I feel like anything could happen if you really put your mind to it and I was blessed enough to be able to have such a great experience at all of these places and I have learned a lot about our country, because we have been to different battlefields, historical houses and more and it’s all pretty neat.”
She believes her favorite part of the junior ranger program is filling out the activity book along with helping others fill out theirs.
“I like helping other people with their badges too,” she said.
While in junior high school, Frey also wrote a book about her experiences titled “America, Can I Have Your Autograph?: The Story of Junior Ranger Aida Frey.”
“There I wrote about the people that I have met at national parks, my experiences and many cool things that happened to me while I was traveling,” she noted. “It is a really neat book and I hope that anyone who is interested in national parks will read it.”
Frey’s father, Shawn, expressed the pride that he and his wife share for their daughter.
“We are probably the proudest parents in America to have a great daughter who loves traveling, loves every park that we have been to and I think that she is one of the biggest inspirations for people in America to turn off their TVs and get out to visit a state park, national park or a historical place,” he said. “We are really glad to be in Tennessee. We hope that we meet a lot of great people and hope that (Aida) will open their eyes to the junior ranger program and get a lot of people involved in it.”
