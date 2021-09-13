The return of one of the biggest festivals in McMinn County is less than a month away.
Pumpkintown — A Festival of History, Harvest and Heritage is set to be held once again on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event is held by Historic Downtown Athens and Friendly City Festivals.
The 18th annual event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. that day and it celebrates “the rich cultural history of East Tennessee by highlighting Native American culture, local history and displaying elements of times past that are unique and interesting for all ages,” according to a news release about the event.
“Pumpkintown is among the area’s premier fall festivals and is one of the largest annually attended events in McMinn County with almost 16,000 in attendance,” the release continued. “The day-long celebration brings to life the rich cultural history and heritage of the county and is named for a former McMinn County settlement.”
Friendly City Festival committee members expect the event to continue to provide a variety of events for all ages to enjoy.
Old favorites will be returning, including the Pumpkintown PowWow in Memory of Scott Crisp, the famous Mutt Strutt/McMinn Regional Humane Society Doggie Costume Contest, Habitat for Humanity Pancake Breakfast, the Annual Quilt Show at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, a historical walking tour of downtown Athens, 200 plus food, craft and art vendors as well as shopping at local businesses.
The Arts Center will host childrens’ art activities all day and there will be petting zoos and lots of interactive vendors for all ages.
The venue will feature live entertainment on three stages throughout the day. Sounds of Summer will close out its ninth season with Chris Hennessee taking the Market Park Pavilion stage at 7 p.m.
Sponsors include McMinn Tourism Board, The City of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., VEC Customer Shares, Tennessee Overhill and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
“We have a saying in Athens and McMinn County that is so true — if you can’t find something to do, see, eat or enjoy while you’re here, it’s not our fault,” said Meredith Willson, president of Friendly City Festivals. “Pumpkintown has enjoyed great success for the past 17 years and we look forward to another exciting year for this event.”
The original location of Pumpkintown sits somewhere on Mayfield Dairy Farms about two miles north of Downtown Athens and still within the city limits.
It’s not certain when Pumpkintown began or who founded it. It is known that around 1820, a postmaster for Pumpkintown was named. Hugh Kelso, one of the first postmasters in McMinn County, distributed mail arriving by stagecoach. The county itself was a newborn, formed in 1819 and named after Joseph McMinn, who governed Tennessee at the time.
Pumpkintown was once described as a home for “transients and ne’er-do-wells” and it is surmised the name came from the native crop grown on the premises.
Legend would lead to the belief that Pumpkintown was considered to be the actual site for what would become the City of Athens, but that didn’t quite happen. After much discussion and dissent over the permanent location, the county seat was located midpoint in the county on donated land and the little pioneer settlement was eventually absorbed into Athens.
For more information about Pumpkintown 2021, contact Willson at 423-887-3544 or by e-mail at mer edithw2009@comcast.net
The website is www.will sonthropic.org/friendly cityfestivals
For vendor information, send questions to: info@friendlycityfestivals.com
