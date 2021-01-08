ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Jan. 11, at 4:45 p.m. at the Administration Building. This meeting is under the provisions of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 71, allowing this meeting to be conducted by electronic means and accessible to public attendance by electronic means. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:45 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
MEIGS COUNTY
Planning and Zoning Commission will not meet on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
