The Athens Civitan Club has announced its 40th Annual Special Olympics will be held April 29 in the McMinn County High School gymnasium.
The Civitan Club's first Special Olympics was held in 1981 on the MCHS football field with 34 registered athletes ranging in age from nine to 37.
Because of COVID, the event was not held from 2020 to 2022 for the safety of the athletes. The last Special Olympics was held in 2019 with 83 athletes ranging in age from eight to 78.
According to a news release, "We are hoping to see that number (of athletes) or more this year. A few of our current Olympians were at our first Special Olympics in 1981. This year's torch bearer, Chris Cheek, is one of those athletes. We also have our own Civitan member, Herschel Hollingsworth, who helped organize the first Olympics in 1981 and continues to make it happen today. He's been to all 40 Olympics. Darrell Patterson was our early master of ceremonies. For many years, including this one, we have been blessed to have Johnny Coffman serve."
The news release continued, "Our coaches from each school/organization are very important in helping our athletes and their families get registered. This year's registration is online with forms to be printed and taken to the athletes' physicians. The process has been challenging, but we are hoping it will be easier in the long run. Coaches are awarded grants from Civitan to be used in their classrooms for the athletes. The amount depends on the number of competitors. Coaches can refer to the email sent from Kent Wilson for more information.
According to the news release, "We could not have our Special Olympics without our volunteer 'Buddies.' It is our goal for each athlete to have a 'Buddy.' In the past, we have counted on our athletic teams from our high schools, clubs and church groups, and anyone who has heart for our special needs community."
Contact Civitan Volunteer Coordinator Connie Bishop at bishopc1957@gmail.com for more information or to sign up.
"Athens Civitan would like to give a special shout out to all our folks who purchase ads for our booklets. This helps us buy what is needed for our awards, concessions, etc., to make this day successful," the news release stated. "We also would like to thank VEC for the grant to purchase T-shirts for the athletes and coaches."
Athletes and volunteers should arrive around 9 a.m. on April 29. The opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m.
"It's a great day for our athletes, volunteers, fans in the stands and especially Athens Civitan Club," concluded the news release.
