The unemployment rates rose in McMinn and Meigs counties for the month of October.
According to the State of Tennessee, the October rate for McMinn County was 6.9%, which is a 1.1% increase from the September rate of 5.8%. Meigs County had an October rate of 8.4%, which is a 1.7% increase from the September rate of 6.7%.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the increase in rate was due to an increase in the labor force.
“It seems that for the past few months the labor force has really affected the rates,” Todd said. “You would rather see an increase in rate due to the labor force increasing instead of having it driven by a lot of layoffs.”
An increase in the labor force typically means more people have begun seeking employment who otherwise may have quit looking for some reason. He believes the increase in the labor force may be brought about from people searching for seasonal work.
“We won’t really know for a while,” Todd noted. “We will have to wait until around January or so.”
He added that the November rates will likely reflect those hired as seasonal workers.
“In a normal year, November is usually the month that we see rates decline,” Todd said. “Exactly how normal this year will be will have to be determined by taking it one month at a time.”
Across the area in October, the rate increased 1.9% in Roane County to 6.8%, rose 1.9% in Rhea County to 8.6%, climbed 2.2% in Polk County to 7.3%, increased 1.4% in Monroe County to 6.8%, rose 1.6% in Loudon County to 6.2%, climbed 1% in Hamilton County to 6.7%, and grew 1.3% in Bradly County to 6.7%.
Overall, the state’s rate climbed by almost a percent, from 6.5% to 7.2%. The national rate, however, fell from 7.7% in September to 6.6% in October.
A total of two counties saw their rates decrease in October, while 93 counties’ rates increased. That leaves two counties with rates less than 5%, 90 counties with rates between 5% and 10% and three counties where the rate is between 10% and 20%.
The two counties in Tennessee that saw their rate decrease in October were Davidson County (7.7% to 6.9%) and Sevier County (6.2% to 5.6%).
