The City of Etowah is planning on hosting its Fourth of July celebration at the L&N Depot on Saturday this year.
The event will be held on Saturday, July 3, due to the holiday falling on a Sunday this year.
According to Etowah Chamber of Commerce Director Durant Tullock, the festival is the longest running Independence Day celebration “anywhere in the region” with this year being the town’s 97th such festival.
“We have been doing this for a long time and we really know how to throw a party,” Tullock said. “We will start first thing with the Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast, then the First Baptist Church will be having a 5K run which starts at 7:30 a.m.”
He continued to list off the events that are currently planned for the festival including: A beauty pageant at 10 a.m.; “fun” games starting at 11 a.m.; and local entertainment that will go throughout the afternoon.
“Our feature band, which will be at 8 p.m., is the Dexter Thomas Band and they are a favorite around the region,” Tullock noted. “We will have our fireworks at 9:45 that night and then we will finish off with music towards midnight.”
He noted that Etowah’s event is the “largest celebration in the region.”
“We have as many as 12,000 people that will be in the park throughout the day, so it is a great celebration,” said Tullock. “We’ve got craft vendors, food vendors, things for children to do. We are hoping to have a small train for children to ride, and there is no admission for anything to do here. We want to make it as cheap as possible for all members of the family to enjoy.”
He noted that, if weather causes the event to be cancelled, then it would be rescheduled around Labor Day.
“To us, this event is a sign of getting back to normal,” said Tullock. “Everything this year seems to be more well-attended because we aren’t taking things for granted anymore. We are enjoying socializing and it means a lot more to us this year than it has before.”
The City of Athens will be hosting its fireworks show on Sunday night this year.
According to information sent to The Daily Post-Athenian, the Athens fireworks show will be shot on Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. from Athens Regional Park.
The fireworks show will be a high-intensity, high altitude show that will require the park to be closed to the general public due to the fall zones required for the big shells.
“When we ordered our show for this year, there were still a lot of restrictions in place and uncertainties about what we would be able to do on the fourth, so we opted for a large-shell show like we had last year. We were advised early that fireworks would be at a premium during 2021 due to overseas manufacturing and shipping.
“To ensure Athens had a quality show, we worked with Pyro Shows at the beginning of the year. Since we were one of the only cities to shoot last year, Pyro Shows made sure we were able to secure a great show,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Athens Parks & Recreation. “This high-level show will explode above the tree lines, so there is really not a bad place to watch from.”
Choreographed music for the show can be heard on WSJQ 101.7 FM and WLAR 1450 AM and 95.1 FM.
“The Athens July Fourth Celebration will be a fireworks-only display,” Fesmire noted.
